ROCHESTER — Cotter’s girls basketball team played in plenty of tight games throughout the regular season, and that experience paid off Monday night.

The four-seed Ramblers (18-9) held onto a single digit lead in a physical Section 1AA quarterfinal matchup against fifth-seeded P-E-M (18-10), advancing in the postseason with a 48-43 win.

“We’ve played a ton of close games throughout the year and we’re used to it at this point. Mr. Bowlin knows how to coach in those type of moments,” senior Allyssa Williams said.

Williams is the only starter that returns from last season’s squad, and one of the few players in the rotation at all, that played at the Rochester Mayo Civic Center last winter, and she knew that early on she would need to play an outsized role.

“We’re a young team, I want our girls to get comfortable out there and don’t feel like they have to do too much. A few girls feel like they have a lot of weight on their shoulders, have to carry a lot for our team, and I want to do my best so they don’t feel that way,” Williams said.

That strategy was effective, as Williams scored 10 of the team’s first 13 points and the Ramblers held a 13-8 lead at nine minutes, 34 seconds.

Shortly after, more of the Ramblers began to get involved offensively, but the hard-nosed Bulldogs kept things close and Cotter’s lead was just 22-15 at halftime.

Ramblers junior Clarissa Sauer had five points in the first four minutes of the second half, bringing the lead up to double digits 27-17. P-E-M responded with a 7-0 run to cut it to 27-24 at 12:22.

The Ramblers once again built up a lead, going up 35-26 at 9:05 on a layup by junior Ava Killian. While the exact margin fluctuated, Cotter stayed ahead and still led 42-35 with 4:06 to go.

Once again, the Bulldogs did not go down without a fight. This time, it was a pair of buckets while shutting down the Ramblers offense for three full minutes to cut the score to 42-39.

With 1:02 remaining, Williams stepped to the line for a critical one-and-one free throw situation. The senior sank both shots to give the team much-needed breathing room at 44-39.

“We miss that one, who knows what happens. She nailed it and she’s done that her whole career,” head coach Pat Bowlin said.

On the other end, P-E-M senior Abigail O’Reilly went 1-for-2 from the line to cut it to 44-40, but Cotter responded with another perfect pair of free throws as Ava Killian made it 46-40 with 34 seconds on the clock.

The Bulldogs picked up a 3-pointer from junior Allie Sveen for a 46-43 game, but Williams hit two more free throws and the Ramblers defense did not allow a clean shot on the other end to finish off the win.

A trio of Ramblers players finished in double figures, with Sauer at 15 and Killian at 13. It was Williams that had the game high, scoring 18 points.

The future Division 2 soccer player at St. Cloud State is a skilled basketball player to be sure, but her unstoppable drive is what makes her such a force both on the grass and the hardwood.

“She’s one of the best competitors I’ve ever coached,” Bowlin said. “It’s hard not to play hard when you see her competing the way she does.”

P-E-M was led by freshman Alyvia Engler’s 14, with O’Reilly adding 12.

With the win, Cotter moves on to the section semifinals for a 4 p.m. matchup Saturday against top-seeded Goodhue, who are not only the top team in the section but one of the best in the state as well, ranking fourth in Class AA in the QRF ratings of Minnesota-Scores.net.

This will not be the first meeting between the two teams, as the Wildcats won handily in a 63-42 game on Feb. 7 in Winona.

With a bit of familiarity, as well as four days to build up a plan to take on the vaunted Goodhue defense, Bowlin, Williams and company are excited for their shot at redemption, and they hope their experience in tight games is able to come into play.

“Obviously the challenge is to get it to be a close game against one of the best teams in the state,” Bowlin said.