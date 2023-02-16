LEWISTON — Lewiston-Altura’s boys basketball team played a solid second half Thursday night, but a poor first half allowed Pine Island to win a 64-53 nonconference matchup.

The Cardinals (9-13) did well enough in the games opening minutes, trailing the Panthers (7-17) by just a 10-6 margin after the first six minutes.

However, Pine Island broke free for a 15-2 run that stretched the deficit to 25-8 with 7:50 to go until halftime. L-A slightly narrowed the gap by halftime, but still trailed 38-24.

A few things went well for Pine Island that led to the sizable lead at the break.

The Panthers were shooting well from distance in the first half, hitting four 3-pointers. Even more importantly, when they did miss shots, they grabbed offensive rebounds as they took advantage of a size mismatch.

Team height is not a strength of the Cardinals, and they have had to learn to deal with that throughout the year and while they work hard at rebounding, there are nights where the ball does not bounce their way.

“That’s another thing we’ve got to work really hard at and be extra good at to even have a chance at some of those rebounds. It is a point of emphasis and a big area we struggle,” head coach Michael VanderPlas said.

After halftime, the deficit remained about the same for much of the way, though the Cardinals did get it down to single digits at 61-53 with 1:55 left. Though the Panthers were able to finish the game with three more free throws to close out the double-digit victory.

Lewiston-Altura was able to whittle away at the lead by playing tough press defense with a fire that was absent in the middle portion of the first half.

But the Cardinals were aided by another factor: the shot clock prevented the Panthers from holding the ball and burning clock.

For much of the history of Minnesota high school basketball, that would not have been the case. However, in late 2021 the MSHSL approved a motion to institute a 35-second shot clock beginning in the 2023-24 season, with an option to play games with a shot clock this winter as well.

None of the conferences in Southeastern Minnesota chose to utilize the shot clock in conference contests, but in nonconference matchups like Thursday’s between the Panthers and Cardinals, if both sides agree and the host school is properly equipped it has happened a handful of times this winter.

VanderPlas says his squad has played with a shot clock a few times so far, and Thursday was their second home game with it active.

The Cardinals prefer to run an up-tempo offense that takes advantage of transition buckets, so the shot clock will not negatively impact many of their possessions. Meanwhile, it gives them an area to spark a comeback when trailing against a team that would prefer to just bleed the clock.

“You can’t hold the ball. We’ve been burned on that in the past, so we like that aspect of it,” VanderPlas said.

Even if it may benefit the Cardinals more than it hurts them, it is still a change the program needs to adapt to by changing the way the players practice.

“It’s one of those things where I looked at it as inevitable and we’ve got to learn how to play with it,” VanderPlas said.

L-A sophomore Will Kreidermacher was the game’s leading scorer with 19 points, joined in double figures by junior Michael Plass.

Pine Island was led by an 18-point effort by sophomore Sven Oberg.