High school basketball: L-A boys fall in low-scoring matchup

After the Lewiston-Altura boys basketball team finished off a win over Prairie du Chien to kick off its run in the Winona State holiday tournament Wednesday, the Cardinals had a chance to take in their next opponent’s opening game.

Mount Horeb went on to take care of business against Winona, with a strong second half by the Vikings and 40 points from freshman Josh Manchester leading to a 15-point victory.

Armed with their insight, the Cardinals held both Manchester and the Mount Horeb team to fewer points, but still lost in a 53-46 contest Thursday afternoon to close out the Cardinals’ run in Winona State’s Lewiston Auto Holiday Classic.

“Offensively, we had chances and didn’t capitalize on all of them…Overall, defensively we executed what we wanted to,” head coach Michael VanderPlas said.

Throughout the first half, the two teams were evenly matched.

Junior Jace Ferguson started strong with nine of Lewiston-Altura’s first 12 points as the Cardinals (4-3) held a 12-9 lead at 11-minutes, 41-seconds, but Mount Horeb (6-3) would quickly retake the lead 14-12, only for the Cardinals to respond and go up 17-16 in the ensuing minutes.

That pace of trading small runs continued until halftime, where the Vikings took a 32-28 lead into the locker room.

When the two teams came out of the break, Mount Horeb quickly seized control of the game. The Vikings scored 12 unanswered points for a 44-28 lead, and even though the Cardinals played well the rest of the game, that 16-point gap was too steep to overcome.

“We closed it a little bit the rest of the way, but that’s a big hole to come out of,” VanderPlas said.

The 16-point deficit continued through a 46-30 lead at 12:16, but an 11-3 run by L-A cut the deficit down to single digits with a layup by Ferguson making it 49-41 with 5:15 left.

Lewiston-Altura lessened the deficit by two more points in the final minutes, but the team could not overcome its early-half struggles.

Despite the loss, it was a strong performance from the L-A defense, holding the Vikings to a total 21-points lower than the previous night against the Winhawks and limiting the dynamic freshman Manchester to just 10 points after going for 40.

However, the Cardinals offense could not capitalize on its opportunities.

“We got open shots, we got what we wanted. We missed inside, we missed outside,” VanderPlas said.

Both teams only had one player apiece in double digits, with Manchester leading the Vikings and Ferguson scoring a game-high 18 points.

While Lewiston-Altura could not come away with its second victory in a row over a Wisconsin foe, it was a game in which the Cardinals outplayed, in spurts, a team with a few signature wins already under their belt.

“There’s things to build on there, a lot of positives to take away from it,” VanderPlas said.