High school basketball: L-A girls spark double digit comeback for first win

There is no doubt that it had been a trying start to the season for the Lewiston-Altura girls basketball team.

The Cardinals lost its first seven games of the year, with all but one of the defeats coming by double-digits.

Nonetheless L-A had some stellar individual performances in that stretch, so it was only a matter of time before the whole team found its groove.

It was Thursday afternoon that the Cardinals hit their stride, pulling off a double-digit comeback in a 55-53 win over Onalaska Luther to close out L-A’s pair of games in Winona State’s Lewiston Auto Holiday Classic.

Finally snapping the streak is a big relief for the Cardinals, who improve their record to 1-7 on the year.

“It feels so good, a much needed win,” senior Kylie Verthein said.

The victory did not come without adversity though.

Luther started the game firing on all cylinders, building up a 14-7 lead in the first 4-minutes, 21-seconds.

Lewiston-Altura hit a pair of buckets over the next two minutes to cut it to 14-11, but the team went ice cold from the field for the remainder of the half, not making a field goal for the final 11:33.

However the Cardinals were able to shoot well from the free throw line in that stretch, going 11-for-14 to prevent the game from being completely out of hand.

Still the Knights were able to build up a commanding lead, going ahead by 12 points in a 29-17 margin at 4:10 and leading 31-22 at halftime.

The Cardinals had two main issues that were plaguing them in the first half, turnovers and rebounding, both of which are easily fixable problems with attention to detail.

“Just to come out and play hard, work hard, take care of the ball,” head coach Trisha Schultz said. “I really got on the girls about getting in good position… I want them to want the ball in their hands.”

Sure enough, the halftime adjustments worked as L-A kicked off the second half with a 9-2 run to cut the score to 33-31 at 13:46.

The two teams traded blows for the next few minutes, but the Cardinals eventually tied the score 38-38 at 9:35 on a 3-pointer by senior Kylie Verthein.

Luther made a pair of baskets in a row for a 42-38 lead at 7:07, but L-A tied the score at 42-42 and then jumped ahead 45-42 for its first lead since the early minutes of the contest when Verthein hit another crucial 3-pointer at 5:37.

The two teams went back-and-forth for the next few minutes, with Luther tying the score at 48-48. Lewiston-Altura hit back-to-back buckets for a 52-48 lead and held a narrow edge for the rest of the contest to close out the first victory of the year.

Knights senior Hannah Matzke had a solid day with 23 points, but she was outdueled by an L-A senior as Verthein scored a game-high 30 points while grabbing 13 rebounds for a double-double.

Not only did Verthein stuff the stat sheet, her buckets came at critical times including a pair of tying shots and the 3 that gave the Cardinals their first lead in the second half.

Coming into the game, the senior knew she was in for a good day, and the feelings only grew as her teammates kept giving her the ball in key moments.

“I was definitely feeling really confident because I was feeling it in warmups, but just having my teammates’ support too really helped,” Verthein said.

It has been a strong start to the season for the senior, who missed almost the entirety of her sophomore year with an ACL tear and played at less than full strength for parts of her junior season as she continued to rehab.

As the lone senior in the Cardinals starting lineup, Verthein has been a positive influence for the squad both on the court and off it.

“She’s an absolutely incredible player and an even better person. It was really exciting for her to play her game today and show what she’s capable of,” Schultz said.

The Cardinals have a tough stretch of games coming up in the month of January, including contests against Caledonia and Chatfield, which lead the standings in the two divisions of the Three Rivers Conference, as well as a La Crescent-Hokah team that has just one loss all year.

After picking up their first win, though, Schultz hopes the ensuing confidence can help start a snowball rolling.

“We’re going to compete in every game we play in, I was just happy the girls could get a win here still in December and hopefully carry that into January now,” she said.