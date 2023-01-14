High school basketball: Lancers boys top Red Hawks at Players Classic

LA CROSSE — The veteran La Crescent-Hokah boys basketball team has had some tough individual matchups over the past few seasons, whether it was St. Charles’ Kooper Vaughn two seasons ago or Caledonia standout Eli King last winter.

So when the Lancers took on G-E-T and junior scoring sensation Cody Schmitz on Saturday morning in the Midwest Players Classic at the La Crosse Center, they had a bit of experience to fall back on.

Schmitz was hot in the first half, but La Crescent-Hokah adjusted and dominated the second half to pull away for a 73-55 win.

“You know he’s good going in, but until you see him on the floor, you have to kind of adjust,” LC-H head coach Ryan Thibodeau said.

La Crescent (9-2) won the opening tip, but G-E-T (5-7) quickly forced a turnover and Schmitz dunked in transition to set the tone for a strong start.

The junior wing scored the team’s first 11 points for an 11-5 lead at 14-minutes, 27-seconds and a minute later the Red Hawks led 14-7 after a 3-pointer by junior Braden Anibas.

That lead held steady for much of the rest of the half, as G-E-T led 26-20 after a pair of Schmitz free throws at 5:06.

La Crescent-Hokah began to show signs of what was to come in the final minutes of the first half, though, going on a 15-8 run to jump into the lead 35-34 at halftime.

Junior guard Gunnar Esser played a key role in that run, with a trio of 3’s as part of a 15-point first-half performance to give the Lancers a lift off the bench.

“He does other things well for us, but when he’s knocking down threes for us, it opens up the lane so much more,” Thibodeau said.

Despite trailing at the break, it was an impressive half from Schmitz, who scored 20 points and helped Anibas and senior guard Will Mack hit 3-pointers to stay close with the Lancers.

“We got Cody to some spots early where we wanted him to get the ball and then he produced. Good things happen when we get Cody closer to the hoop, at times it opens up guys on the outside,” Red Hawks head coach Jared McCutchen said.

LC-H continued its strong play early in the second half, playing tough in the paint and always sending an extra man to cover Schmitz.

By the time the Red Hawks’ scoring leader got his first bucket of the second half at 13:24, the Lancers were ahead 48-39. Schmitz would not score the rest of the game, finishing with 22 points as La Crescent-Hokah’s adjustments neutralized the threat.

McCutchen did not think that Schmitz played poorly in the second half, but that G-E-T had trouble finding scoring elsewhere on the court.

“He did a pretty good job of reading the double correctly, and he was able to get it to the right guys’ hands. Now it’s the next guy’s responsibility to either attack or get it into the right guy’s hands, and that’s kind of where we struggled today,” McCutchen said.

After La Crescent-Hokah’s lead hit double digits early in the second, the margin kept growing until it hit 20 points late in the game, only for the Red Hawks to bring it back to 18 by the end.

Schmitz tied for the game-high with 22 points, joined by LC-H senior wing Carter Todd’s 22-point game.

G-E-T had two more players in double digits, with Mack scoring 14 and Anibas adding 11.

The Lancers had a balanced offensive day overall, with a trio of players supporting Todd’s balanced attack in one half or the other.

Esser had 15 points in the first half, but zero in the second. Junior forward Owen Bentzen scored two in the first half, but had eight in the second for a 10-point day. Senior guard Mason Einerwold scored four in the first and eight in the second for a 12-point day as well.

Having all of those weapons, in addition to senior guards Noah Bjerke-Wieser and Eli McCool who are more than capable of big scoring days as well, makes it tough for opposing teams to take away all of La Crescent-Hokah’s scoring options night-in and night-out.

Thibodeau believes that balance is a big reason the Lancers have won six consecutive games.

“I think it is getting contributions from more guys. Those first couple games, it was a learning thing for me, how we were going to look,” Thibodeau said. “I think everybody’s figuring out their role and going out and doing it really well.”