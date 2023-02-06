FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — The Cochrane-Fountain City High School girls basketball team ran its winning streak to 10 games with a 62-39 Dairyland Conference win over Augusta on Monday.

The Pirates (15-6) held the Beavers to 17 points in the first half and extended the 12-point halftime advantage they gained while doing so.

Junior Lexi Pronschinske scored a team-high 15 points for C-FC, which hasn’t lost since Jan. 5. Junior Bella Holzer made three 3-pointers and added 13 points for the Pirates, and freshman MacKenzie Wenger scored 11.

Lake City 52, Cotter 50

LAKE CITY, Minn. — The Ramblers (14-6) lost for the second time in three games.

La Crescent-Hokah 61, Lewiston-Altura 55

LA CRESCENT — The Lancers (13-7) edged out the Cardinals for their second win over Lewiston-Altura in six days.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Nonconference

Lewiston-Altura 89, Blooming Prairie 74

LEWISTON — The Cardinals (8-10) won for the third time in four games and scored 60 points in the first half.

Lewiston-Altura made 10 3-pointers — seven players made at least one — and was led by Jace Ferguson, who made two of those on his way to a team-high 25 points. Nolan Oslie added 14 points and nine rebounds and Zane Nelson 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Cardinals.

Michael Plass and Wyatt Kreidermacher added 14 and 10 points, respectively, for Lewiston-Altura, which hosts Dover-Eyota on Thursday.

Chatfield 58, Cotter 43

The Ramblers (7-11) lost their third game in a row and for the sixth time in seven games.

Plum City Elmwood 68, C-FC 56

ELMWOOD, Wis. — The Pirates (9-9) lost for the fifth time in seven games.