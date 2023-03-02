RUSHFORD — Even though the Rushford-Peterson boys basketball team earned an eight seed and was the higher-ranked squad over ninth-seeded Lanesboro in Thursday night’s Section 1A playoff matchup, history was not on the Trojans’ side.

The Burros beat R-P by 20 points in a regular season matchup in Lanesboro on Jan. 10, though Trojans star point guard senior Grady Hengel was battling back from an ankle injury in that first meeting.

In the postseason rematch, Hengel showed how much he can impact the game by scoring a game-high 24 points and leading the Trojans (15-12) to a 61-45 win over the Burros (17-10).

If you ask the senior, though, it was not just him that made the difference Thursday night.

“We played really well as a team tonight, played great team defense. We worked on that the last few days of practice, that showed tonight,” Hengel said.

Early on both teams looked fairly even, with one tie and five lead changes in the first 10 minutes as Lanesboro held a 21-20 lead. Junior Mason Howard was shooting lights out from 3-point range, with 13 points in the first 10 minutes, including a trio of triples over a two-minute span including the shot at 8:05 that put the Burros ahead by one.

That hot shooting was reminiscent of the Trojans’ prior loss to the Burros, and R-P quickly locked down defensively.

Over the remainder of the first half Rushford-Peterson went on an 18-3 run for a 38-24 lead, holding Howard scoreless and not allowing Lanesboro to hit a single 3-pointer in that eight-minute span.

In the first half, head coach Chris Drinkall wanted to exploit the Trojans’ height advantage by getting the ball into the post on offense. The strategy was successful, as senior forward Owen Fenske had 10 of his season-high 12 points before halftime.

R-P continued to dominate with tough defense and scoring in the paint early in the second half, stretching the lead as high as 22 points with a 55-33 margin at 7:09.

From there, the Trojans took their foot off the gas and passed the ball around to kill the clock until the Burros began intentionally fouling.

Most of Hengel’s scoring came in the second half, with 16 points and two of his four 3-pointers coming after the break.

Junior Dawson Bunke was next up for the Trojans, scoring 16 points with a trio of 3-pointers, followed by Fenske’s 12 to round out the team’s double-digit scorers.

Lanesboro was led by senior John Prestemon’s 17 points, followed by Howard’s 16.

With the win, the Trojans advance to the Section 1A quarterfinals to take on top-seeded Goodhue (23-3) Monday at 6 p.m. at the Rochester Civic Center. Not only are the Wildcats the highest-seeded team in the section, according to the QRF rankings of Minnesota-Scores.net, Goodhue is the top rated team in all of Class A.

The Wildcats are led by 6-foot-8 senior Will Opsahl, a MSU-Mankato commit, as well as senior sharpshooters Adam Poncelet and Justin Buck, a tough trio to stop all at the same time.

R-P knows just how difficult that is first-hand, after last-year’s second-seeded Trojans lost 44-42 in overtime against third-seeded Goodhue in the section semifinals.

Drinkall says that he wants to try to raise the tempo against the typically slow-paced Wildcats, but that at the same time, he wants the Trojans to stay comfortable.

“We’ve got to do the things that we’ve been doing all year, we can’t just throw everything out the window when it comes to the playoffs,” Drinkall said. “But there’s got to be times where we pull something else out.”

For Hengel and the players, to lower the pressure of taking on a state title contender, they just need to prepare the way they have 27 times already this season.

“Watch some film, see what they’ve got, and put together a game plan for them and just take it like any other game,” Hengel said.