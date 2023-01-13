High school basketball: Shorthanded Winhawks boys fall to Northfield

Winona’s boys basketball team is one of a number of teams sitting near .500, knotted up near the middle of the Big 9 Conference standings.

Friday night the Winhawks (4-4 overall, 3-3 conference) lost to another of those squads, falling 71-52 at home against Northfield (6-4, 4-2).

The two teams looked as evenly-matched as their records suggest early in the game, with the Raiders ahead 20-16 at 7-minutes, 52-seconds.

Shortly thereafter, Winona junior forward Jackson Harvey left the game after turning his ankle. In a vacuum, losing a player who averages a double-double would hurt, but given the Winhawks’ other prior injuries, it was even more costly.

Senior guard Charlie VandeBerg missed Friday’s game, and senior forward Wesley Wollan has been out so far this winter, taking three rotation pieces out of commission for Winona.

“We’re missing 30 points from a great group here. Boards, steals, Charlie had eight steals against Austin,” Martin said.

Over the remainder of the first half the Raiders began to pull away, taking a 35-27 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Winona hung around for the first few minutes of the second half, trailing 43-37 at 13:20. Northfield quickly built up a double-digit lead a few minutes later, staying ahead by at least 10 the rest of the way.

By the end of the night, the Raiders finished off a 19-point win to gain an edge in the Big 9 standings.

Heading into Friday’s slate of games, there were four teams at 4-2, one at 3-3 and one at 3-4 with both Winona and Northfield sitting at 3-3 as well in the 12-team conference.

While the Winhawks have lost their past two games in conference play, Martin is not panicking about his team’s future.

“I’m not worried about two losses in a row. They’re too competitive, they have too much grit. We’ll get back at it,” Martin said.

Winona senior wing Mason Langowski was the game’s top scorer with 16 points. Junior guard Isaiah Bell was next up at 12 and senior guard Bryan Cassellius added 11.

Northfield was led by sophomore Isaiah Mahal’s 15-point performance, with senior Soren Richardson close behind at 14.