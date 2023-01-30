High school basketball: Trojans boys win with supporting cast contributions

RUSHFORD — Rushford-Peterson’s boys basketball team was without one of its top players for much of the first half, but that did not hamper the Trojans much.

R-P led by 23 points at halftime thanks to stellar play from the team’s supporting cast, cruising to a 65-44 victory over Mabel-Canton in a nonconference battle of Section 1A foes.

Senior point guard Grady Hengel picked up his third foul at 10-minutes, 51-seconds in the first half and was forced to the bench until halftime. And yet, the Trojans (10-7) went from being ahead 16-7 to holding a 40-17 lead over the Cougars (9-8) at the break.

“It’s always a question mark of what happens when your best player comes out. We haven’t played a lot of games without Grady, but I thought a positive sign was we had other people stepping up,” head coach Chris Drinkall said.

Before Hengel’s departure, junior Dawson Bunke helped the Trojans to an early lead, scoring 10 of the Trojans’ first 12 points.

Yet once the Trojans point guard headed to the bench, the sharpshooting Bunke switched to more of a distributing role, scoring just two points in the remainder of the half.

“Dawson did a good job of facilitating, but then still being in the offense,” Drinkall said. “Instead of looking for his shot, he let the offense come to him without Grady, and he did a really good job.”

Meanwhile, junior starter Sampson Wilkemeyer and eighth grade reserve Cayden Lea each scored eight points and sophomore reserve Caden Johnson added six.

That trio is not typically relied upon as the Trojans’ primary options, but when their numbers were called, they answered.

Drinkall did not have any doubts that they were capable scorers, and he hopes that the experience will start a snowball effect the rest of the year.

“They’re in there for a reason, we know they can shoot it and score at this level,” Drinkall said. “Every game, they get a little more confident and hopefully by the end of February, they’re ready to rock and roll for a good tournament push.”

When Hengel returned in the second half, the Trojans kept rolling and extended the lead as high as 29 points with a 56-27 score at 10:11 when Hengel laid it in for his first points of the night.

Not long after, the Trojans took their foot off the gas as they emptied their bench and coasted to a 21-point victory.

Bunke led all scorers with 18 points, joined in double digits by Wilkemeyer’s 12. Lea, Johnson and senior Riley Tesch all ended with eight points.

Senior Jordan Larson led Mabel-Canton with 15 points.

The Trojans and Cougars came into the matchup with identical 9-7 records, but many of R-P’s games have come against Class AA foes in the Three Rivers Conference while Mabel-Canton plays almost entirely Class A opponents in the Southeast Conference.

By picking up a sizable win against a Section 1A foe, Rushford-Peterson gives its postseason resume a boost thanks to the mathematics behind the Quality Ranking Formula.

“Any time you can play a section opponent and get a nice win, it’s always good to help bolster that QRF,” Drinkall said.