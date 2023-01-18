High school basketball: Trojans girls outlast Cardinals in triple-overtime thriller

LEWISTON — Both the Lewiston-Altura and Rushford-Peterson girls basketball teams have been playing their best basketball of the season over the past few weeks.

Heading into Tuesday night’s game, the Cardinals had won three of their past five games while the Trojans were riding a three-game win streak while taking six of the past seven.

Something had to give when the two teams met up, but neither team was prepared to lose and it took three overtimes for Rushford-Peterson to come out on top in a 78-76 Three Rivers Conference slugfest on the road.

With both teams losing many of their top players to fouling out over the course of the marathon contest, it was less-experienced girls that closed out the game in clutch situations.

“I think it’s a big deal for us. Especially doing it with our bench and realizing we have some depth on our roster,” R-P coach Joe Hatch said. “It’s huge for our confidence going forward.”

Before the trio of overtimes, it was not always clear that the game would be close.

The two teams traded leads early on, and Lewiston-Altura (3-10 overall, 2-7 conference) built up a modest 15-9 lead at 13-minutes, 6-seconds. Rushford-Peterson (10-6, 4-4) responded with a 17-3 run to go ahead 26-18 with 5:05 left in the half.

By halftime, the advantage had grown to double digits at 33-22, but the two teams had been playing at a pretty even level throughout the whole contest and the Trojans did not feel that they were ahead by enough to sit back and be comfortable.

“Lewiston doesn’t quit. I’ve watched other games of theirs and that’s a consistent thing of theirs. It’s hard to put them away,” Hatch said.

In the early minutes of the half, the Trojans extended the deficit up to 16 points with a 44-28 score at 12:48. However, the Cardinals rattled off a 14-2 run over the next five minutes to cut it to a 46-42 R-P lead.

Rushford-Peterson regained its footing, getting back ahead 54-42 with 4:52 left, but Lewiston-Altura was not going to go down without a fight.

“We have so much heart and so much hustle,” L-A head coach Trisha Schultz said. “They never gave up one time tonight.”

The Cardinals closed out regulation with a 17-5 run, with senior forward Kylie Verthein hitting a shot just before the final buzzer to force overtime at 59-59.

Little did either team know then, but there was still 16 minutes of game time left to be played.

The physical battle between a pair of scrappy teams had already begun to take its toll as starters for each team fouled in the final two minutes of the second half.

R-P lost a pair in senior Kaylee Ruberg and freshman Torryn Schneider, while L-A was without junior Natalie Lubinski. At the end of regulation, both Ruberg and Lubinski were leading their respective teams in scoring, underscoring the importance of the players lost.

Early in the first overtime period, each squad lost another of their top offensive options as Trojans junior Ellie Ekern and Cardinals junior Tiegan Prigge both fouled out.

Both teams scored back and forth throughout overtime, and Verthein came up big again with a jump shot with 34 seconds left tying the score 65-65, which would force a second overtime period.

Verthein had her fair share of crucial buckets throughout the night, but the senior was never as excited for one of her makes as she was when her teammates hit a key shot, nearly bowling over her teammates as she went to hype them up.

“She’s such a great leader, so selfless. She plays with her whole heart and builds her teammates up,” Schultz said.

Throughout the second overtime period, it was the Cardinals that took a lead this time, with a 72-70 cushion after an and-1 play by senior Elliana Nelson with 26 seconds left. The win seemed even more locked up when L-A was called for traveling on a defensive rebound with half-a-second left on the clock.

Rushford-Peterson had other plans.

Senior Hannah Ronnenberg inbounded the ball to junior Tayler Helgemoe in the paint, and the junior forward caught it and shot it before time expired to tie the game 72-72 and head to a third overtime.

Verthein fouled out early in the third overtime, and in addition to sophomore Neveah Happel picking up her fifth foul midway through the second overtime, both teams were running low on reserves.

In fact, both squads had players that did not see a single minute of game time during regulation that were on the court during the third overtime.

Nonetheless, both teams’ players stepped up and went down to the wire again.

There were four lead changes in the final 45 seconds of the third overtime, but R-P junior Kallie Eide hit two free throws with seven seconds left to take a 77-76 lead and Helgemoe hit 1-of-2 with three seconds left to seal the win as the Cardinals’ last-second heave was off the mark.

In such a long contest, both teams had plenty of players with large scoring totals.

Ruberg and Ekern both fouled out with 14 points, but it was Helgemoe that led the Trojans with 17 points. Happel scored 10 to round out the double-digit scorers.

Lubinski and Verthein each left the game with 23 points apiece to tie for the overall scoring lead, and Prigge scored 16 as well.

Both coaches said that the game felt like a playoff atmosphere, with both the pressure of the overtime situations and the raucous energy in the gym as fans from both of the nearby rival schools got loud combining to give the teams an experience that should help them come March.

“It felt like a playoff game, it really did. Being in that environment helps going forward,” Hatch said.

