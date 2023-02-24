RUSHFORD — Rushford-Peterson’s girls basketball team started the postseason on a strong note, as the sixth-seeded Trojans handily defeated 11-seed Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons by a 71-38 margin Friday night in the first round of the MSHSL Section 1A tournament.

In the opening minutes AC/GE (11-14) took a 5-4 lead, but R-P junior guard Ellie Ekern hit a jump shot and a 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions to jump ahead 9-5 at 12-minutes, 50-seonds and the Trojans (17-10) never trailed again.

Ekern continued to score at a fast pace in the remainder of the game, finishing with a career-best 31 points when all was said and done.

Even though she missed a couple shots at the start, that did not dissuade the junior from putting more up.

“I thought it was going to be rough, I couldn’t make a shot to save my life there at the beginning, but got to keep shooting,” Ekern said.

Ekern has had a strong season, but over the past few weeks coach Joe Hatch has seen her reach a new level.

“Locked in is a good way to describe it. She’s focused, got an intensity about her where she wants to win and she’s going to try to do whatever she can to make it happen,” Hatch said.

After taking that early lead, the Trojans did not pull away immediately though.

The Knights were shooting well from distance with four 3-pointers, and trailed just 21-18 with 6:08 remaining. R-P finished the half on an 11-4 run to stretch the deficit to double digits and take a 32-22 lead into the locker room.

Rushford-Peterson’s lead stayed about the same for the first portion of the second half, leading 49-36 with eight minutes left in the game. However, the Trojans seized control from there, closing the contest with a 22-2 run to stretch it to a 33-point victory.

Ekern led all scorers with her 31-point performance, followed up by a 16-point night from senior teammate Kaylee Ruberg.

The Trojans’ senior leader has had a stellar career herself, and while her career-high of 38 is better than Ekern’s for now, she admits it may not be by the time her protégé is a senior.

“This year she’s really come out of her shell, it’s been really fun to play with her for my last season and next year she’s going to be superior. So excited to see where that goes,” Ruberg said.

As one of just two seniors on the team, Ruberg is excited to move on in the section tournament and stave off the end of her career one game at a time.

While the Trojans were the favorite Friday, Ruberg’s next shot at prolonging her season will feature R-P as the underdogs. Rushford-Peterson will travel to the Rochester Mayo Civic Center on Monday to face off against three-seed Randolph in the Section 1A quarterfinals at 7:30 p.m.

Even though they are the lower seed on paper, that is not the way the Rushford-Peterson players see it.

“It motivates us to know we could’ve been a higher seed, but putting us at six is just going to fuel our fire,” Ekern said.

No matter which team lines up against the Trojans prior to tip off, they are steadfast in their ability to outperform last season’s quarterfinal exit.

“Honestly, we’re the best team in the section. We just kind of have that confidence. This year is different, we go into every game like ‘we can do this,’” Ruberg said.