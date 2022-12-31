High school basketball: Winona Cotter boys win tight matchup against Prairie du Chien

WINONA -- Cotter’s boys basketball team has had a handful of close losses early this season, but the team was still seeking its first close win heading into Friday night.

After losing by just two points against Dover-Eyota in their first game of Winona State’s Lewiston Auto Holiday Classic, the Ramblers picked up a 43-37 win over Prairie du Chien on Friday in their second and final game of the tournament.

The prior three wins of the year were double-digit blowouts against inferior opponents, so Cotter’s players and coaches were happy to get over the hump in a more even matchup.

“It felt good. We’ve had two close games that did not go our way that we very-well could have won,” Cotter junior Luke Gardner said. “It felt good to finish out how to pull off the win here.”

Points were at a premium in the first half, with the two squads combining for just 37 total points by the break in a 23-14 Ramblers lead.

It took Prairie du Chien (1-8) seven-minutes, 32-seconds to pick up its first points, but Cotter (4-5) had only scored eight points of their own to that point

Things picked up for both squads the rest of the way, but for Cotter more than the Blackhawks as the Ramblers held onto a nine-point advantage at halftime.

Gardner is typically Cotter’s top scorer, but he took that role to new heights early in Friday’s contest; at halftime, he had outscored the PdC team with 15 points to the Blackhawks’ 14.

That trend continued early in the second half as the Ramblers went on a 14-0 run to bring the lead to 37-14 at 13:02. Gardner capped that stretch with a steal and a dunk to bring himself up to 21 points on the night.

The junior wing knows that he plays a crucial role in jumpstarting the team’s offense, but he does not shoulder the load out of a desire to fill his own stat sheet.

“I try to get going so everyone else can get going. I try to get people looking at me so I can get opportunities for other people,” Gardner said. “When I’m in the zone, I feel like my entire team’s in the zone.”

Cotter’s offense began to struggle after that, while Prairie du Chien began to come alive.

The Blackhawks responded with a 19-1 run of their own to cut the deficit to 38-33 with 4:55 remaining, and the Ramblers had to deal with the pressure of holding a narrow lead late in a game.

Cotter was able to do just that, though the Ramblers did not execute the situation perfectly as the team went 5-for-11 from the free throw line down the stretch. Still, sophomore Carson Roeder went 2-for-2 from the stripe with two seconds left to ice the victory all the same.

Gardner ended the game with 22 points to lead all scorers as the only Rambler in double digits. Junior Tyler Harris led PdC with 14 points.

The victory brings Cotter’s record one game below .500, and with a trio of two-point losses, the Ramblers are not far off from a mark that is above .500 if they had gotten one better bounce their way.

While there is still plenty of season left, with matchups against contenders like Caledonia and P-E-M yet to come, a young Cotter squad is already having one of the program’s best seasons in recent times.

Cotter has not been above .500 since a 15-12 mark in 2016-17, and has not been near .500 since a 12-15 record in 2017-18, going a combined 16-83 over the past four seasons.

With Costello in his first season back on the bench after a 15-year hiatus, to those close to the program, it feels like things may be turning around.

“I think the kids are working hard,” Costello said. “It definitely feels good and the kids feel good winning.”