Winona’s girls basketball team significantly outplayed Mankato West for 20 minutes Thursday night, but the Scarlets outplayed the Winhawks by an even larger margin in the other 16 minutes to win a 43-36 Big 9 Conference matchup.

“We played at a level that you’d like to think you could have won that,” head coach Tim Gleason said.

The Winhawks (7-11, 5-9) got off to an ice cold start, falling behind Mankato (6-12, 6-8) by a 15-1 margin in the first nine minutes of the game.

Some of that was caused by turnover issues, and some was the result of good, open shots not falling. Winona was in a deep hole, but Gleason could tell his team was not out of it in a timeout.

“You look them in the eyes after that 15-1 and they’re still all there. They haven’t beat up themselves or checked out,” Gleason said.

In the remaining 10 minutes of the half, Winona outscored the Scarlets 18-9 to cut the score to 24-19 at halftime and place themselves firmly in position to complete the comeback in the second half.

Instead, the Winhawks came out flat in the early minutes of the second half again.

Mankato West went on a 10-2 run in the first nine minutes, stretching the deficit to 34-21.

In a seven-point loss, the Winhawks were outscored 25-3 at the start of each half. Gleason says that when his team is at its best, the players are rebounding the ball well and limiting turnovers, but in those two stretches the team had trouble in each area.

Once again Winona rallied back, outscoring the Scarlets 15-8 to cut the score to 42-36 on a steal and transition layup by eighth grader Alivia Bell with 1:54 remaining. However, the Winhawks would not score again while West added one free throw to finish off the game.

Mankato senior Teresa Kiewiet is one of the top players in the Big 9, and she showed why Thursday, scoring a game-high 26 points. The majority of those points came when Winona was in a zone defense, and when the Winhawks switched to man-to-man, WSHS’s top defender junior Faith Quinn did her best to make things difficult on Kiewiet.

“In the man, I thought it was a little bit harder for her to get her shot. Those are the things I’ll wrestle with after I leave here, maybe strategically we could’ve played man more,” Gleason said.

Bell was Winona’s scoring leader with 15 points, and the eighth grader had a handful of critical possessions when the team was down double digits in which she had a look in her eyes that made it clear none of the Scarlets would stop her from getting to the rim.

“She’s so incredibly young, you’re just so impressed with the way that she carries herself and the composure she plays with,” Gleason said.

Despite the loss, the Winhawks had been playing well as of late, winning five of their past seven games heading into Thursday.

Gleason is optimistic that the loss against the Scarlets will only add fuel to the hot streak that Winona has been building over the past few weeks.

“If I know these girls at all, they’ll take this and we’ll learn from it and keep giving that type of effort throughout the remainder of the regular season,” Gleason said.