High school basketball: Winona teams stymied in WSU tournament

Both the Winona boys and girls basketball teams suffered similar defeats back-to-back Wednesday night at McCown Gymnasium on Winona State’s campus.

Each team played well in the first half, hanging around with their opponent, before being significantly outplayed in the second half and ending in a double-digit loss to close out the first day of WSU’s Lewiston Auto Holiday Classic.

First up was the girls squad, which lost by a 75-61 margin against New Ulm.

The Winhawks (1-6) and Eagles (5-2) both were even for the first few minutes, playing to a 9-8 Winona lead at 11-minutes, 43-seconds.

For the rest of the first half, the two teams traded streaks.

Winona went ahead 13-8, only for New Ulm to score nine straight and take a 17-13 lead at 10:56. The Winhawks cut it to 19-18, but the Eagles rebounded with a 12-4 run for a 31-23 lead with 4:28 left until halftime.

With a level of aggressiveness and energy they had not mustered to that point, the Winhawks closed the half with an 11-2 run that included five points by junior Marin Keller in the final minute of play to put WSHS up 34-33 at halftime.

Keller had a strong first half with 10 points, but junior teammate Mackenzi Simmons led the team with 12 points at the break, despite spending some time on the bench in foul trouble.

When play resumed in the second half, the Winhawks were not able to keep the same motor running.

“Maybe we didn’t match the intensity we had at the end of the first half in the start of the second,” head coach Tim Gleason said. “We made some adjustments and maybe they weren’t the right adjustments.”

New Ulm took a 37-36 lead just over two-and-a-half minutes into the second half and never trailed again.

Slowly but surely, the Eagles stretched that lead, hitting 10 points for the first time at 10:55 with a 50-40 score, and finishing things off with a 14-point victory.

A pair of New Ulm sharpshooters did most of the damage, as junior Daviney Dreckman scored a game-high 31 and freshman Brooklyn Lewis added 18.

Besides just allowing two hot scoring nights, another key factor in the loss was foul trouble. While Simmons sat in the first half, it was eighth grader Alivia Bell who headed to the bench in the second half with four fouls, eventually fouling out.

Gleason chalked up the mental mistakes to unfamiliar stakes; the Winhawks had not played in the WSU tournament the past two years due to various pandemic-related circumstances, and with some experience under their belt, it will make things easier in the future.

“I believe what you saw, we can fix. That’s the most positive thing,” Gleason said.

For Winona’s boys it was a loss to a cross-state foe, falling 74-69 against Mount Horeb, Wis.

The Winhawks (2-2) went back-and-forth with the Vikings (5-3) in the early stages of the first half, with WSHS leading 19-16 at the 8:15 mark.

However, the offense went cold from there and Mount Horeb went on a 9-0 run to jump ahead 27-19 before a 3-pointer by Winona senior Dominic Davis snapped the drought at 5:04 for a 27-22 score.

Winona chipped away at that deficit in the waning minutes, heading into halftime trailing 34-31.

Junior Jackson Harvey played a big role in the Winhawks’ two strong spurts, scoring eight of the team’s first 14 points and adding five in the final two minutes.

The forward plays a key role in the team’s offense not only with his scoring, but with his skills on the glass.

“Jackson’s a great energy guy,” head coach Kyle Martin said. “Knowing that we can shoot some shots and he’s down there to help us out gets him a lot of those putbacks.”

Harvey was outdueled in the first half by Mount Horeb freshman Josh Manchester, who scored 18 points before the break.

However, Manchester’s night was just getting started.

The Vikings freshman seized control of the game’s tempo in the second half, capitalizing on the increase in Winona turnovers by scoring 23 more points to finish the game with 41 and set the tone in a 40-28 second-half margin for Mount Horeb.

It was a tough task for the Winhawks to guard a player that seemingly could not miss.

“We tried everything we could. Man defense, 2-3 zone, a big full court press. He’s a talented kid who can score off the dribble, can score against any guy I put on him,” Martin said.

Junior Nick Vorwald was the only other Viking in double figures, scoring 10 points.

Harvey finished the game with 15 points to lead the Winhawks, with senior Charlie Vandeberg close behind with 14, scoring 12 of his points in a strong second half. Senior Bryan Cassellius added 10 points in double digits as well.

For both the Winona boys and girls, it will be a short turnaround with the girls playing again Thursday night and the boys back at WSU on Friday, which will make it easy for the players to get a chance to shake off the disappointment of their defeats than if they had a longer layoff.

“I think the quicker we can get in the gym, the quicker it gets out of their mind to move onto the next thing,” Martin said.