Bryan Cassellius only needed one.

The Winona senior guard was in the midst of an off night Friday at home against Big 9 Conference and Section 1AAA rival Austin, with zero points in the first half, and Winhawks head coach Kyle Martin had some calming words in the locker room during the break.

“He came over to me and I told him you don’t need all the points, all you need is one. One big shot, and he got it,” Martin said.

Sure enough, Cassellius scored just five points in the game, but three of those came as he hit a 3-pointer with 3.4 seconds remaining in the game to lift Winona to a 63-62 upset victory that snapped a 26-game losing streak against the Packers that dates back to 2011.

It was a remarkable win for the Winhawks not only because it snapped a losing streak that has gone on since before the current crop of players entered elementary school, but also because late into the contest, it seemed as though all hope was lost for Winona.

The two teams played through a physical, defensive-minded back-and-forth in the first half with Winona (9-11 overall, 8-9 conference) leading 25-23 at the break. Things stayed tight for the first few minutes of the second half, with Austin (14-8, 12-6) holding a 36-34 lead with 10 minutes, 29 seconds remaining in the game.

However the Packers caught fire from long distance, hitting six 3’s over the next five minutes to stretch the deficit to 13 points with a 59-46 score with 5:01 remaining.

Winona started to play better for the next few minutes, but the Winhawks still trailed 62-54 with 1:46 left. On their next trip down the floor, Cassellius hit a pair of free throws for his first points of the game to make it 62-56 at 1:37.

While Cassellius had the last second heroics, it was a different pair of Winhawks that stole the spotlight for most of the contest, and each had their final buckets in critical moments to aid the comeback.

First up, senior guard Charlie VandeBerg stole the ball and laid it up for a 62-58 score at 1:17. In total VandeBerg had 21 points, the second most on the team, and the senior had long stretches in the second half where he was Winona’s offensive spark.

Next, junior forward Jackson Harvey threw down a breakaway dunk after a team steal to cut the score to 62-60 with 55 seconds remaining. The slam brought the crowd to a fever pitch and it brought Harvey’s total to a game-high 25.

Though the Winhawks junior led the way, he did not feel he shouldered of the load than any of his teammates.

“I like how everybody came together and we won as a team, and everybody did their part,” Harvey said.

Harvey had a hot start to the season, then missed time with a leg injury and the rehab associated with that. Now with the season nearing its end, he is back in peak form.

“In the paint, he’s an X-factor…This is the Jackson we knew we had coming into the season,” Martin said.

Austin senior Morries Jabateh missed a pair of free throws with 25 seconds left, and after moving down the court, Winona called a timeout with 19 on the clock.

In the huddle the Winhawks planned to get two points and send the game into overtime, but after passing the ball around the perimeter for nearly 10 seconds, Cassellius ended up open in the corner and took the fateful game-winning shot.

There were still 3.4 seconds left, though, and Austin called a timeout to plan an attempt at a buzzer beater. Martin emphasized that his players absolutely cannot foul, and they did not as Austin senior Ater Manyuon’s last second heave clanged off the rim.

Manyuon was Austin’s leading scorer in the game with 17 points, followed by 14 from senior Jack Lang and 10 from senior Ben Diang.

With the victory, the Winhawks beat the Packers for the first time since March 12, 2011 when Winona won a home playoff game against Austin by a 45-40 score.

It was also the second-consecutive Friday night upset victory for Winona after beating Owatonna 81-43 last week, giving Winona wins over the second-ranked and fourth-ranked teams in the Big 9 Conference standings.

Both teams had beaten the Winhawks handily in their first matchup of the year, but Winona is starting to build some momentum at a critical time with the regular season winding down.

“I think we’re just building and building. It’s like a big snowball and hopefully it’s going to be huge by the time we get to playoffs, and we just keep rolling,” Cassellius said.