The 2022-23 boys basketball season featured rivalry wins, thrilling comebacks and playoff excitement as local teams wrapped up another successful season. Beyond just the brightest highlights, a number of players in the area stood out on the court game-in and game-out.

Here is this year’s Winona Daily News All-Area Boys Basketball team with Player of the Year Cody Schmitz joined by four more first-team recipients, and five second-team recipients, all listed in alphabetical order. Players were picked by sports editor Andrew Tucker with recommendations from area coaches.

FIRST TEAM

Dawson Bunke, junior, guard, Rushford-Peterson

All-Three Rivers Conference selection this season…Led the Trojans offense with 17.5 points per game…Also tallied 4.8 rebounds per game…Head coach Chris Drinkall said “Dawson shot a red hot 43% from 3-point line and set a school record for most 3’s in a season with 114.”

Bryan Cassellius, senior, guard, Winona

Made WDN All-Area second-team as a junior…All-Big 9 Conference selection the past two seasons…Scored an average of 14.6 points per game…Tallied 4.1 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game…Head coach Kyle Martin said “Bryan’s tenacity on the defensive side of the ball propelled our defensive pressure this year. He led the team in steals and is a true competitor of the game.”

Jackson Harvey, junior, forward, Winona

All-Big 9 Conference selection this season…Led the Winhawks with 16.2 points per game and 11.1 rebounds per game, averaging a double-double…Also averaged 1.4 blocks per game…Head coach Kyle Martin said “Jackson has a nose for the ball coming off the rim. Leading the team in rebounds, Jackson’s inside presence will be dominant again his upcoming senior year.”

Grady Hengel, senior, guard, Rushford-Peterson

All-Three Rivers Conference selection the past two seasons…Four year starter for the Trojans…Scored 14.5 points per game and averaged 3.9 rebounds per game and 3.8 assists per game…Led team with 62 total steals…Head coach Chris Drinkall said “Grady was the leader of our team as the starting point guard. Grady was excellent taking guys off the dribble and always found the open shooter.”

SECOND TEAM

Braden Anibas, junior, guard, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau

All-Coulee Conference honorable mention this season…Scored 11.3 points per game…Shot 39.9% from 3-point range with 77 made 3’s…Averaged 3.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.9 steals per game…Head coach Jared McCutchen said “We’ve had a lot of guys in the gym in the summer and the fall, and it shows. A guy like Braden Anibas, who was a gym rat all summer…We have a ton of confidence in our shooters.”

Andrew Bissen, senior, forward, Cochrane-Fountain City

All-Dairyland Conference first-team selection this season…Led the Pirates in a trio of stats with 12.7 points per game, 7.3 rebounds per game and 2.6 assists per game...Also tallied 1.4 steals per game…Head coach Jesse Cyrus said “Andrew is the type of player you always want to have on your team. He has basketball smarts when it comes to X’s and O’s of the game and he gives 100% effort all the time. He really developed from a defensive specialist the last couple of years to a great all-around ball player this season.”

Luke Gardner, junior, guard, Cotter

All-Three Rivers Conference selection this season…Led the Ramblers with 15.8 points per game…Averaged 5.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 1 block per game…Head coach Mike Costello said “We asked a lot of Luke and he delivered. He led our team in almost every statistical category, and often covered our opponents’ best player. He matured a lot as a teammate and leader and played with tremendous heart.”

Cole Kreidermacher, senior, guard, Lewiston-Altura

All-Three Rivers Conference selection this season…Led Cardinals with 11.3 points per game…Averaged 3.8 rebounds per game, 1.6 assists per game and 1.0 steals per game…Head coach Michael VanderPlas said “Cole was our best outside shooter and free throw shooter. Opponents often tried to faceguard him to take his shot away…He was also unafraid of dirty work, leading us in charges taken.”

Charlie VandeBerg, senior, guard, Winona

Averaged 14.3 points per game, with 4.9 rebounds per game and team-high 3.1 steals per game average…Hit buzzer-beating shot in playoff game against Austin to send Winhawks to Section 1AAA final…Head coach Kyle Martin said “Charlie was an engine for us all year on both sides of the ball. Charlie’s a gifted scorer with magnificent vision of the court and is always a threat to hit a big shot when the team needed it.”