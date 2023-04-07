On the surface, and without context, the Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau boys basketball team’s 15-13 record from this winter does not seem particularly impressive.

However, thanks to a difficult regular season schedule and a stellar postseason run that included the Red Hawks’ first regional title in five seasons, there is more to that record than meets the eye and it was one of the program’s best seasons in recent years.

A key contributor to that run was head coach Jared McCutchen, who won his first Division 3 regional crown as G-E-T’s head coach and in the process has been named the Winona Daily News Coach of the Year for the 2022-23 boys basketball season.

Despite not winning a regional title since 2018, and not even making the final since 2019, McCutchen had a feeling this would be the Red Hawks’ year before the run even began.

“We’ve been inching closer in the right direction… Before the season started, I thought if the bracket played out in a certain way, we could have a shot at winning another regional championship,” McCutchen said.

It has been a journey back to the top of the regional for the Red Hawks and McCutchen.

In 2018, Mark Wagner finished off his legendary career with a regional championship before stepping away from the program and handing the reigns to longtime assistant and former G-E-T player McCutchen.

That next season in 2019, despite returning no starters from the prior year, McCutchen led the Red Hawks back top the regional final but lost 63-27.

The next few seasons were a bit below the standards of the program, which had been to a pair of state tournaments in the prior decade, but the high expectations never bothered McCutchen.

“Over the previous 10 years we’ve set the bar pretty high as a program. That’s a very nice thing to jump into, even though the expectations are high, I’d rather have them be high than low,” he said.

With no seniors on the team at the end of 2021-22, G-E-T brought everyone back from a young squad that finished with an 11-14 record.

In that season the Red Hawks were carried by then-sophomore Cody Schmitz, who was named the Coulee Conference player of the year while averaging 30.2 points per game and 10.5 rebounds per game.

While Schmitz was sure to have another strong year this winter, and his WDN Player of the Year performance is proof that he did, the key would involve the improvement of those around him.

One step up for the program was incoming freshman point guard Mason Brone, a tenacious defender who would need some time to adapt on the offensive end in his first year of high school. An even bigger ascendance was the rise of Braden Anibas, who went from a reserve role player into an all-conference and all-area caliber sharpshooter that was a much-needed Robin to Schmitz’s Batman on offense.

The Red Hawks, though improved, did not run teams off the court all throughout the regular season. It was a bit of a rollercoaster, in fact, winning a game or two then losing one or two with the longest winning streak at three games and the longest losing streak at two.

Early in the season, the still-inexperienced squad had its share of struggled against a gauntlet of larger schools in a non-conference schedule that featured a number of Mississippi Valley Conference squads.

Things did not get any easier as Coulee Conference play began, with future state Division 4 champion Onalaska Luther and eventual Division 4 state runner-up West Salem running the show.

Nonetheless, McCutchen helped the players improve and the team began to peak at the end of the year. In particular, a 67-62 comeback win on the road over nonconference foe Elk Mound was a confidence booster as the Red Hawks figured they would need to eventually go on the road again to beat the higher-seeded Mounders in the postseason eventually.

That difficult schedule led to a 12-12 finish to the regular season, but also forged a battle-hardened team that was ready for whatever the playoffs would entail.

“I think that’s part of the reason we had (postseason) success. We played quite a few tough games, especially late, and that helped us grow as a team,” McCutchen said.

Sure enough, the Red Hawks battled through an overtime win over Altoona at home, then hit the road to upset Colby and Elk Mound, with an 80-48 thrashing of the Mounders to claim the regional championship.

Though the run ended in the first sectional round with a 112-52 loss against West Salem, it was a step forward for a G-E-T program that still has more room to grow with all five playoff starters returning next winter and the vast majority of the bench rotation back too.

With this season’s experience, McCutchen and company will have a high bar to contend with again once winter rolls back around.

“Next year, hopefully we get to that same spot and beyond, but we’ve experienced it so it’s not fresh and new to us. For any team, that’s a big deal,” McCutchen said.

Andrew is the type of player you always want to have on your team, he has basketball smarts when it comes to x’s and o’s of the game and he gives 100% effort all the time. He really developed from a defensive specialist the last couple of years to a great all around ball player this season.