Cody Schmitz has always been a dominant scorer.

As a freshman at Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, his 17.8 points per game average was enough to get him first-team all-Coulee Conference and first-team Winona Daily News all-area honors.

The 6-foot-5 wing took an even larger step up as a sophomore, with an astounding 30.2 points per game that once again landed him a spot on the all-area squad and earned him the honor of being named the Coulee’s player of the year.

Heading into his junior year Schmitz aimed to round out his game, and the strides he made in all aspects of the game this winter made him the Winona Daily News Player of the Year for the 2022-23 boys basketball season.

“As I matured and played a lot more basketball, I built up that leadership role, so in the position I am now… hopefully I can be even more great next year,” Schmitz said.

The big changes in Schmitz’s game came mostly in ways that cannot be quantified with numbers, including stronger defensive play and offensive playmaking. Still, Schmitz was able to increase his assists per game from 1.5 up to 2.3 and his steals per game from 2.0 to 3.7, setting a school record with 92 total swipes.

What makes Schmitz one of the most well-known names both in the area and statewide is his scoring prowess, though.

In his breakout sophomore campaign, Schmitz was asked to carry most of the weight for a very young Red Hawks team, and averaged a double-double with 30.2 points and 10.5 rebounds.

This season his numbers were about the same at 29.4 points per game and 9.96 rebounds per game, though watching Schmitz play it is clear he is a more talented player on the boards and on offense now than he was a year prior.

The difference is that the rest of the Red Hawks got better, including WDN all-area recipient junior Braden Anibas, which led to the most team success of Schmitz’s career as the team won its first regional championship in five years.

Even with all the individual accolades he has earned, including his second-consecutive Coulee Player of the Year as well as an Associated Press All-State third-team appearance as a junior, it was that team accomplishment that he cherishes the most.

“Out of all the awards I’ve ever received, I would have to say the regional title win was the most valuable to me. Doing it as a team, seeing my teammates get excited is a moment I can never forget,” Schmitz said.

His play has already earned him plenty of attention from college coaches, including at the Division I level. Schmitz says his favorite visit so far was a fall trip up to UW-Green Bay, though the Phoenix have since gone through a coaching change.

Nonetheless, much of the modern landscape of college hoops recruiting occurs during the spring and summer AAU circuit so it will be a busy few months for the soon-to-be-senior as more and more coaches at the next level get their eyes on him.

Once he gets back on the court for the Red Hawks, though, Schmitz has an opportunity to join a rarified air.

He scored 824 points over the course of his junior season, the highest single-season mark in school history, breaking his own record of 755 from his sophomore season. In total Schmitz has 1,811 points in his career so far, just four points shy of the G-E-T boys record of 1,815 held by 2016 grad Nick Wagner, and 83 shy of the school’s overall record held by 2019 grad Lexi Wagner.

Barring injury, Schmitz will surpass those numbers early in his senior season to take the top spot at a school that has produced plenty of talented scorers over the years. And as someone who came of age watching the Wagner siblings, just how much it means to be the next great G-E-T player is not lost on him.

“It would be a dream come true, to say the least. A long time ago I was a kid watching all the greats score those points. To almost be in that position is a great honor,” Schmitz said.