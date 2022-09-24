High school cross country: Winhawks and LARPH compete in Winona's Jim Flim Invite

Winona's cross country team hosted the 25th edition of its annual Jim Flim Invitational on Saturday morning, and both WSHS and LARPH had solid performances in the meet.

It was out-of-towners that took home the hardware, though, as Belle Plaine won the team title in both the boys and girls races. Faribault's girls and the Sioux Falls Jefferson boys were runner up in their respective standings.

Both races' individual championships were won by significant margins.

Tigers senior Emmett Gerres wion the boys race with a time of 15-minutes. 32-seconds, beating Chisago Heights Marian sophomore Daniel Kasperan's 16:21.

The girls race was won by even more, with Rochester John Marshall eighth grader winning with a time of 18:56, more than a minute ahead of Belle Plaine senior Mackenzie Murphy's 20:13.

Winona's boys team had the best finish from local teams, placing third out of 12 teams.

Sophomore Leo Lohnes had the Winhawks' best finish placing ninth with a time of 17:01. Senior Myles Rasmussen narrowly missed the top 10, taking 12th at 17:20.

WSHS's score was rounded out by eighth grader Phineas Van Fossen (21, 17:49), sophomore Brady Benedict (24, 17:51) and eighth grader Kedrick Boucek (33, 18:07).

The LARPH squad placed fifth as a team, with the top three runners finishing in a row with junior Ryan Prinsen in 18th at 17:46.7, junior Tyler Betthauser in 19th at 17:47.0 and freshman Aaron Ploetz in 20th at 17:47.1.

Sophomore Matthew Sprauge (39, 18:15) and eighth grader Brennan Kunst (42, 18:22) finished off the team's scoring.

The Winona girls team's top individual performance was senior Olivia Becker, placing ninth at 21:05 to lead the Winhawks to a fourth-place finish out of 11 teams.

Freshman Kiley Pollock also made the top 10 with a 10th-place finish at 21:13, while fellow freshman Lani Schul just missing the top 10 with a 14th-place finish at 21:41.

Junior Julia Driscoll (36, 23:04) and sophomore Glady Fellman (37, 23:08) finished back-to-back to round things out for the Winhawks.

LARPH placed sixth in the girls race, with junior Lauren Honken leading the way in 22nd with a time of 22:09.

Junior Serenity Ernst (25, 22:16), eighth grader Vada Larson (27, 22:21), junior Ellie Ekern (31, 22:48) and freshman Hannah Tuveson (57, 25:58) closed out the scoring for LARPH.