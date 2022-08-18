High school football: Aug. 19 Game Previews

All games kick off at 7 p.m. on Aug. 19.

Coulee Conference

Modovi (0-0) at G-E-T (0-0)

LAST YEAR: Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau went 1-8 overall last season, including a 1-6 mark in Coulee Conference play. Modovi had a 6-5 record overall, going 4-3 in Cloverbelt Conference matchups.

HISTORY: The two teams have not played since 2016, though they met up in the first week of the season every year from 2013 through 2016. Mondovi won the 2013 game 28-24, then G-E-T won 16-6 in 2014, 14-0 in 2015 and 30-8 in the final meeting in 2016.

NOTEWORTHY: The matchup will feature a coaching debut for G-E-T’s Paul Anderson, as the Red Hawks look to bounce back after last season was the program’s first losing season since 2014...The Buffaloes had a strong year last year, defeating Melrose-Mindoro 40-7 in the first round of the Division 6 playoffs before being eliminated by Darlington in round two by a 32-6 score... Mondovi has won its past five season-opening games, with its most recent Week 1 loss coming against G-E-T in 2016... Last year’s 48-0 loss to West Salem in the first game snapped a seven-win streak for G-E-T in season openers.

Dairyland Conference

C-FC (0-0) at Brookwood (0-0)

LAST YEAR: Cochrane-Fountain City went 2-7 overall last season, including a 2-5 record in Dairyland Conference play. Brookwood had a 3-6 record overall, going 1-6 in Scenic Bluffs matchups.

HISTORY: The Falcons defeated C-FC 34-14 in Fountain City in last season’s first game, which was the first matchup between the two teams in the past decade.

NOTEWORTHY: Both teams are seeking a return to the playoffs this season, with the Pirates not qualifying since the 2018 season, while Brookwood has not qualified since 2019... C-FC has gone 2-3 in Week 1 over the past five seasons, while the Falcons have gone 3-2 over that span.