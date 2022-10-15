High school football: C-FC, G-E-T grab WIAA playoff spots

The Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School football team closed out the regular season with three straight victories and won five of their last six games before the WIAA released its playoff pairings on Saturday.

The Red Hawks (5-4) were rewarded for that work with a No. 5 seed in the Division 5 bracket. G-E-T will travel to fourth-seeded Colby (8-1), which won its first eight regular-seaosn games before finishing with a loss, at 7 p.m. Friday in a first-round matchup.

The Red Hawks are joined in the postseason by Cochrane-Fountain City (7-2), which was given a No. 7 seed in Division after after losing its final two regular-season games.

The Pirates will play at second-seeded Potosi/Cassville (8-1) in a 7 p.m. first-round game Friday, and they will try to snap that losing streak for the second-round game. C-FC is looking for its first postseason victory since 2012.

The Red Hawks tackle the playoffs averaging 263 rushing yards per game with a balanced attack that includes Warren Stoner, Nate Schindler, Brady Seiling and Cody Schmitz. Schindler leads the way with 754 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns, but Stoner and Seiling both average more than 60 rushing yards per game and Schmitz more than 50 with eight rushing touchdowns.

Quarterback Austin Arnburg and running back Tanner Schieffer lead a C-FC offense that has averaged 27.9 points per game. Arnburg has passed for 1,207 yards and 11 touchdowns, and Schieffer has rushed for 1,084 yards and 18 touchdowns.