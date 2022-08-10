High school football: C-FC seeks return to playoffs

FOUNTAIN CITY — The Cochrane-Fountain City football team has not qualified for the playoffs since the 2018 season, and the Pirates are not shy about their focus on trying to make it back.

“From where we’ve been the last couple years, that’s for sure one of our biggest goals. Until we get there, that’s going to be the main one right off the bat no matter what,” head coach Jesse Cyrus said.

It will not be an easy road to qualify for the WIAA Division 7 postseason though.

Last year the Pirates went 2-7 overall and 2-5 in the Dairyland Conference, and with a .500 or better record needed to clinch a berth, it will take a marked improvement to win two more conference games considering the talent the team lost.

The team’s two biggest spotlight-grabbing playmakers both graduated last season as a pair of Winona Daily News all-area players in quarterback Austin Becker and receiver Wyatt Seibel, with the Pirates’ top three rushers and three of their top four receivers leaving in total.

Early on in camp, it is still unclear who exactly will be under center to start the season, but Cyrus has narrowed it down to a pair of players.

Senior Andrew Bissen and junior Austin Arnburg will both have a shot at becoming the starting QB this year, though whichever player does not earn the job will still be a key playmaker somewhere else on the offense.

“If Austin works out, we’ve got plenty of places to put Andrew and if Andrew works out, Austin will go to receiver,” Cyrus said.

In fact, Bissen is one of the team’s few returning weapons from last year after hauling in 15 passes for 218 yards and three touchdowns as a tight end.

Bissen was even better on the defensive side, leading the team with 70 tackles, including three tackles for loss, while also forcing two fumbles and recovering three as an all-conference and WDN all-area linebacker.

With fellow seniors Ashlan Smith and Eyen Knecht returning at the linebacker spot as well, the front seven will serve as a strong point in C-FC’s return to playoff contention.

“Leading tackles throughout the season, it’s something that’s going to need to happen, otherwise we’re not going to be able to win games,” Bissen said.

That group of linebackers knows that with a number of players in the team’s defensive backfield graduating, they will need to be strong early in the season as their less-experienced teammates get back up to speed.

“That’s a huge spot we’ve got to fill. With us as leaders and captains on the field, hopefully we can train up the young ones,” Knecht said.

Knecht is also one of four players returning on the offensive line, joined by Daily News all-area member Ayden Lisowski.

Besides just the returning talent, C-FC will also be bolstered by a large crop of newcomers, with one of the largest teams they have had in years. After struggling to get enough players on the field during certain drills in past seasons, the Pirates are fostering depth rather than scrambling for enough bodies.

Though it will take some extra work to replace what they have lost and improve their record at the same time, the Pirates players are optimistic as the season begins.

“It’s definitely high energy, high hopes from everyone,” Knecht said.

C-FC will begin its season on the road on Aug. 19, traveling to face Brookwood for a nonconference matchup in a 7 p.m. kickoff. In Week 1 last season, the Falcons topped the Pirates 34-14.