High school football: C-FC stays focused amid best start in two decades

There has been a buzz in the air in the communities of Fountain City and Cochrane this fall.

The C-FC football team has started the season 5-0 for the first time since the 1994 Pirates squad started the season 6-0, and the current players are being taught a history lesson from some of their elders.

“I was at work on Sunday and my boss informed me,” senior lineman Eyen Knecht said.

“I didn’t even know about it until our English teacher said something. It’s crazy, honestly,” senior linebacker Andrew Bissen said.

To be in the same conversation as that prior squad is high praise.

The ’94 Pirates started the season 6-0 before stumbling slightly to finish the regular season with a 7-2 record and a 7-1 mark in Dairyland Conference play, losing 34-30 to Glenwood City in the first round of the Division 5 playoffs. Still, the performance was good enough for C-FC to claim its first Dairyland championship since 1974.

Head coach Jesse Cyrus says that while it has been fun for the players to relive the past, in part due to many of them having dads, uncles and family friends that were on that ’94 team, the current squad is not too focused on any team other than their own.

“I think the biggest thing with these guys is they know what their record is, they know what they’ve done so far, but they’re not sitting out here saying ‘we compare to that or this,’” Cyrus said.

After running a pass-heavy scheme in 2021, this year’s team has been driven forward by a dominant running game, totaling 1,119 yards and 16 touchdowns through five games for a 223.8 per game average.

The reason for that stellar ground game is twofold.

First off, junior running back Tanner Schieffer has taken the conference by storm.

In the first five games Schieffer has carried the ball 101 times for 741 yards with 12 touchdowns, never totaling less than 116 yards or two scores. His best performance yet came last Friday against Melrose-Mindoro as the junior rushed a season-low 15 times for a season-high 196 yards with four touchdowns.

Considering that he only ran for 93 yards as a junior, Schieffer’s rise may have come as a surprise to many of the Pirates’ opponents, but it has not been a surprise to those in the program.

As a sophomore he hit the weight room hard throughout the winter, and his results on the baseball diamond proved it, earning all-Dairyland and Winona Daily News all-area first team as the Pirates’ top hitter.

Now, he is relishing his role at the center of a different C-FC offense.

“I think that’s our game plan, usually, we always can run the ball and it sets the tone,” Schieffer said.

The second improvement for the Pirates comes on the offensive line.

Last year, the team had a group in the trenches that skewed younger and also did not have 10 lineman, which made running drills in practice difficult. With bolstered numbers, the now-veteran group has been able to sharpen its game even more on a daily basis.

“Last year we had six or seven guys suited up and you just can’t do any whole-line hitting. It has definitely helped us mentally and physically,” Knecht said.

C-FC’s reliance on the run has come in part due to the team’s weak schedule to start the season. With their first five opponents having a combined 3-23 record so far this season, C-FC has been ahead for most of their games and have not needed to air the ball out.

That said, once the team’s tougher tests come along, Cyrus thinks his group might be able to surprise some foes with a passing attack that has not shown itself on film yet.

“I’ve always come in with the mindset of if we can run the ball, we’re going to do that,” Cyrus said. “Potentially, I think we could have a quality passing game as well. We’ve had some moments of it, we just haven’t had to absolutely rely on it.”

With a 3-0 record in Dairyland Conference play so far, the Pirates sit just one win away from guaranteeing an above .500 conference record and clinching a playoff berth for the first time since 2018.

This Friday will feature C-FC’s best shot at picking up that victory with a home game against 0-5 Whitehall as one last favorable matchup before a grueling slate in the final three weeks of the season.

The Pirates will need to face the other three teams in the top half of the Dairyland, with a road trip to take on Augusta (3-2 overall, 2-1 conference) in Week 7, and home games against Blair-Taylor (3-2, 3-0) and Pepin/Alma (5-0, 3-0) in Weeks 8 and 9 respectively.

Despite the upcoming gauntlet to end the year, the community’s enthusiasm for the best start to a season in a generation has not waned.

Now, the Pirates just need to ignore the outside noise.

“I’m worried we’re going to get our egos checked. So we have to keep a level head, but it’s still very exciting,” Bissen said.