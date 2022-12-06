High school football: C-FC's Cyrus earns Daily News Coach of the Year

Prior to the start of practice this summer, Cochrane-Fountain City football coach Jesse Cyrus thought his team had potential.

But he had no clue the season would go as well as it did.

“Let’s be honest, you always have high expectations, but you also have realistic expectations,” Cyrus said. “I think we had an opportunity to do well. I would say that ballpark, we exceeded my expectations based on guesstimating where we’d end up.”

In his third year as the head coach of the Pirates, Cyrus guided a young group of players to the program’s best campaign in decades, earning the Winona Daily News’ Coach of the Year award for the 2022 football season.

The Pirates got off to a great start, winning the first seven games of the year for the school’s best start since a 6-0 record to begin the 1994 season. While the team lost the final two regular season games, the 7-2 regular season record with a 5-2 mark in Dairyland Conference play was good enough for the program’s first WIAA playoff appearance since 2018.

C-FC had fallen into a bit of a rut before this fall’s breakout season.

After making the playoffs in 2018 during the final season under longtime legendary coach Steve Lyga, the Pirates had a combined record of 5-18, falling short of postseason qualification the next three seasons.

Part of those struggles were due to the changes the program underwent, with coach Luke Kjelland changing the schemes when he came in during the 2019 season and Cyrus returning to a style more similar to Lyga’s starting in 2020.

After two years in a row with the same coach, heading into year three things were running smoother.

“As a program, it was a tough situation,” Cyrus said. “I think just getting consistency was the biggest thing.”

While consistency helps players develop throughout their career, it also helps draw bigger numbers, which had been another cause of the Pirates’ struggles. In 2021 there were only nine linemen on the roster, meaning the team could not have full drills of 5-on-5 blocking during their practices, not to mention the domino effect an injury would cause.

Despite the bolstered roster, C-FC had a lot of open starting roles heading into the season after losing their starting quarterback, top receiver and three of their top four rushers to graduation the year before.

Nonetheless, Cyrus and company picked up a 14-6 win on the road against Brookwood in Week 1, then pulled off a shutout at home 17-0 over Fall River/Rio, and it was off to the races from there.

“Our biggest thing was to get a couple wins under our belt,” Cyrus said. “We did what we needed to do, even though it didn’t happen a ton in the past, but we were building to that level.”

Though the season ended with three losses in a row, including a first-round playoff exit, there is optimism for the future of the C-FC program.

While the Pirates will lose a pair of All-Area Second-Team players to graduation, as OL/LB Eyen Knecht and LB/TE Andrew Bissen both move on, the team will be bringing back a pair of All-Area First-Team members as QB/DB Austin Arnburg and RB Tanner Schieffer both return for their senior seasons.

With a handful of other key players back from this fall’s impactful junior class as well, the team’s goal will not be just to make the playoffs the way it was this season.

“Our confidence and our level of expectations have risen,” Cyrus said. “Not just because it’s like a cocky thing, it’s like, ‘hey, we can do this.’”