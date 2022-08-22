High school football: Cotter looks to continue adding wins

Cotter football has been on an upward trajectory over the past two seasons.

After going winless in both 2018 and 2019, the Ramblers went 1-4 in a shortened 2020 season and doubled their win total with a 2-7 record in 2021.

Now, after a busy offseason, Cotter’s players and coaches are ready to try to continue that ascent.

“I think they put a lot of work in in the offseason, and in the summertime. We were here during camps putting in a lot of work. I think the guys are ready to take that next step to be successful,” head coach Kyler Sieben said.

One positive pointing toward the continuation of the upward trend is Sieben, who is heading into his second year as head coach of the Ramblers following six years as an assistant.

The additional year of filling the role gives him more experience running a program, and also gives the players more experience in dealing with their coach and his schemes.

“I think we’re starting to understand him a little more, he’s starting to understand us,” junior running back Brenin Speltz said.

While there is continuity in the head coaching role, there certainly is not on the field after the graduation of 10 seniors off last year’s squad, many of whom played important roles for Cotter.

The most notable loss is Tate Gilbertson, a four-year starter at quarterback that earned Winona Daily News all-area honorable mention last season, though the Ramblers also lost three of their top five receivers and their top three tacklers as well.

Cotter is not without impactful returners, though.

Junior Luke Gardner is back after a sophomore season in which he was one of the most electrifying athletes in the Winona area.

Out wide, Gardner led the Ramblers with 52 receptions, 618 yards and six touchdowns through the air in eight games. On defense as a cornerback, he had eight tackles and two interceptions, with one of those picks returned for a touchdown. On special teams, Gardner had two kick return touchdowns and one punt return touchdown, with his total package earning him first-team all-WDN honors.

Fellow junior Speltz is also back, the team’s leading rusher a year ago with 77 carries and 293 yards in eight games, also hauling in 23 catches for 236 yards and four touchdowns. Defensively, he was tied for third on the team with 28 tackles and is the team’s leading returning tackler.

Also back is junior Brett Biesanz, an offensive and defensive lineman that leads the team in the trenches. He had 24 tackles, including three for loss and 1.5 sacks as a sophomore, recovering a fumble too.

The Ramblers junior class fully embraces their role as the team’s leaders now that they have that season of experience under their belts.

“A lot of people, younger kids, look up to us because they know we’re experienced people,” Gardner said. “We can teach the kids that are coming up a lot easier and be better role models.”

In past years participation numbers have been a consistent problem for the Ramblers, but after having about 30 players last year and a similar number this year with the junior high program continuing to grow, those worries are in the past.

As the team keeps improving on the field, it will only continue to inspire more youngsters to come out for the sport.

“It’s always pretty sweet watching the kids on the sidelines chucking the ball. That was us back in the day,” Speltz said.

“It’s cool to go from that to now being on the field, and seeing that they’re going to be the future eventually too,” Gardner added.

The Ramblers will start the season on the road on Sept. 2, traveling to take on Alden-Conger in a 7 p.m. non-district matchup.