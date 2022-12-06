High school football: Daily News names All-Area football teams

There were thrilling comebacks and upsets throughout the fall football season, and beyond just the brightest highlights, a number of players in the area stood out on the gridiron week-in and week-out. In addition to Player of the Year Bryan Cassellius, 10 more players earned a spot on the Winona Daily News All-Area Football First Team, with 11 additional Second-Team recipients, all listed in alphabetical order. Players were selected by sports editor Andrew Tucker with recommendations from area coaches.

FIRST TEAM

Austin Arnburg, junior, QB/DB, Cochrane-Fountain City

First-team Dairyland All-Conference selection at quarterback, second-team All-Dairyland defensive back…The area’s leading passer with 1,369 yards, going 84-for-159 through the air with 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 10 games…Finished second on the Pirates in rushing with 343 yards on 71 carries for four touchdowns…Also had 33 tackles on defense, with two tackles for loss, one forced fumble and three interceptions…Coach Jesse Cyrus said “Austin has become the leader of the offense who works every day to improve his game. He will do whatever is needed for the team to succeed.”

Luke Gardner, junior, WR/DB/KR, Cotter

Back-to-back Mid Southeast Blue All-District selection…WDN All-Area first-team selection last fall…Led the Ramblers offense with 61 receptions for 807 yards with nine touchdowns in eight games…Defensively, added 20 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack and a team-leading two interceptions…Returned one kickoff for a touchdown and went 9-for-11 on extra points on special teams…Coach Kyler Sieben said “Luke has all the athletic attributes you could want in a player, but as good a player as Luke is on the field, he’s an even better person off the field. He leads by example and is a great role model for our younger players.”

Thomas Haney, senior, OL/DL, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau

Coulee Conference Lineman of the Year and First-Team All-Coulee OL selection this fall, Second-Team OL selection last year, honorable mention DL selection this year…Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Region OL selection this fall…WDN All-Area second-team selection last fall…Paved the way for the rush-heavy G-E-T offense to a total of 3,030 yards on the ground with 37 touchdowns…Added 20 tackles with three tackles for loss on defense.

Grady Hengel, senior, ATH/DB, Rushford-Peterson

Back-to-back Mid Southeast Blue All-District selection…WDN All-Area second-team selection last fall…A jack-of-all-trades for the Trojans offense, finished second on the team with 530 rushing yards on 87 carries with 11 touchdowns, third with 277 receiving yards on 13 receptions with three touchdowns and also passed for 190 yards, going 14-for-29 with four touchdowns and one interception in 10 games…Added 32 tackles on defense, with one tackle for loss, and one return touchdown on special teams…Coach Davin Thompson said “Grady really did do it all for us. Played RB, QB, and WR sometimes all within the same game. He's a tremendous athlete that makes people around him better and more confident.”

Dalton Hoel, senior, DB/WR/KR, Rushford-Peterson

Mid Southeast Blue All-District selection…Snagged an area-leading eight interceptions on the season, returning two for touchdowns, adding 17 tackles with one tackle for loss in 10 games…Totaled three touchdown returns on special teams…Led the Trojans through the air with 364 yards and 33 receptions with four touchdowns…Coach Davin Thompson said “He did a great job of staying over the top and tracking down eight INT's and has the explosiveness to return two of them for touchdowns. Dalton is a great young man that will do anything that is asked of him to put our team in a position to win.”

Mason Langowski, senior, DB/ATH, Winona

Back-to-back Big Southeast Blue All-District selection, also earned All-District honorable mention as a sophomore…WDN All-Area first-team selection last fall…Racked up 36 total tackles with one tackle for loss and one interception in 10 games on defense this fall, fifth all-time in WSHS history with seven interceptions for his career…Second on the Winhawks with 175 receiving yards on 15 catches with one touchdown, third on the team with 222 rushing yards on 36 rushes with one touchdown and went 5-for-12 passing for 37 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Tanner Schieffer, junior, RB, Cochrane-Fountain City

Second-team Dairyland All-Conference selection…The area’s leading rusher with 1,087 yards on 186 carries with 18 touchdowns in 10 games…Rushed for at least 100 yards in eight games and rushed for two or more touchdowns in seven games…Added 17 catches for 297 yards and two touchdowns, second on the Pirates in receiving…Coach Jesse Cyrus said “Tanner has developed into a tough runner with shiftiness and vision that leads to big plays. He is a leader in the weight room who has high expectations for himself and the team.”

Nate Schindler, senior, LB/RB, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau

All-Coulee Conference honorable mention at running back…Led the Red Hawks defense in tackles with 74, including four tackles for loss and two sacks, adding one interception in 10 games…Also led G-E-T’s three-man rushing attack, carrying 140 times for 798 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Andrew Wilkemeyer, senior, OL/DL, Rushford-Peterson

Mid Southeast Blue All-District selection…Led an offensive line that helped the Trojans rush for 1,591 yards and 23 touchdowns this fall…On defense, had 23 tackles, seven tackles for loss, one sack, one fumble recovery and a fumble return for a touchdown…Coach Davin Thompson said “Andrew anchored the left side of our offensive line for the past two years. Andrew has just grown every year and every game into a good offensive tackle and a wonderful young man.”

Wesley Wollan, senior, DL/OL, Winona

Three-time Big Southeast Blue All-District selection…WDN All-Area first-team selection last fall…On defense, totaled 47 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and four sacks in seven games…On offense, led an offensive line that aided the Winhawks to 1,523 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns…Committed to play football at Winona State University.

SECOND TEAM

The 11-player second team is as follows: Jackson Bergan, senior, DL/OL, R-P. Andrew Bissen, senior, LB/TE, C-FC. Dominic Davis, senior, RB/DB, Winona. Peyton Hoff, senior, LB/RB, Winona. Eyen Knecht, senior, OL/LB, C-FC. Domanick Knott, junior, K, G-E-T. Kaige Koetter, senior, RB/LB, L-A. Aiden Kronebusch, senior, WR/DB, Winona. Brady Seiling, senior, DB/RB, G-E-T. Jack Spiten, junior, QB, Cotter. Warren Stoner, senior, RB/DB, G-E-T.