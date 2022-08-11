High school football: G-E-T returns to roots for bounce-back season

GALESVILLE, Wis. — After a rare down year in 2021, the Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau football team is getting back to its roots.

Longtime assistant coach Paul Anderson took over as the head coach during the offseason, and as a veteran of legendary coach Jon Steffenhagen’s staff, he knows just how successful the team’s reliance on pounding the rock can be.

“When you coach under him for 14 years, you understand the importance of the power running game. We’re going back to that,” Anderson said.

Anderson’s promotion is welcome news for the Red Hawks' players as well, who are familiar with his style after playing under him on the freshman squad.

“Everyone has a lot of respect for Coach Paul and trust in him too,” senior running back Brady Seiling said. “We all had him as freshmen, we all got along with him really well.”

Last fall, G-E-T went 1-8 with a 1-6 record in the Coulee Conference in the program’s first losing season since 2014. The Red Hawks had a junior-heavy lineup in 2021, and that season’s inexperience has molded this year’s squad into a roster full of veterans.

“One year of varsity really helps out. It’s a different speed to the game on the varsity level, so we’re all used to that now,” senior quarterback and linebacker Will Mack said.

The biggest returning players will be in the trenches, as a trio of senior running backs and a stout senior lineman will help lead the Red Hawks’ return to the double wing, power running ways of the past.

Last year’s leading rusher, Nate Schindler, returns after the senior tallied 388 yards and four touchdowns on 69 carries over seven games last season.

Seiling will return to the backfield this season after primarily being used at receiver last season, earning Winona Daily News all-area recognition for his efforts. As a junior, Seiling hauled in 23 catches for 314 yards and three touchdowns to lead the team in all categories, while finishing third with 101 yards on 47 carries with one rushing score in nine games. In his sophomore season, though, the versatile athlete was second on the team on the ground with 436 yards on 55 carries with six scores in just five games.

Anderson also praised senior Warren Stoner, who had just four touches for 19 yards in 2021, as a key part of the Red Hawks' primary backfield. But Anderson is also impressed with the depth of talent in his backfield, whether they are needed due to injury or not until future seasons.

“We’ve got three coming right behind them that are underclassmen, but they’re right there. Two sets of three that we can throw in there and play,” Anderson said.

An experienced offensive line grouping will be led by senior Thomas Haney, a WDN all-area honoree last year, who is receiving some recruiting interest from Division II and Division III schools for his efforts in the trenches.

With the team’s extra emphasis on the ground game, Haney and his cohorts are excited for what the season will entail.

“For us linemen, we love smash mouth football, so getting back to this will be a lot of fun for us,” Haney said.

G-E-T hopes that the return to its roots will result in another Coulee Conference championship, but even if the Red Hawks have a stacked lineup, winning the conference crown will be no easy task.

La Crosse Aquinas, the reigning WIAA Division 5 state champion, returns plenty of talent in pursuit of a repeat Coulee title. Additionally, West Salem is moving into the Coulee after finishing with a 6-1 mark in the tough Mississippi Valley Conference a season ago.

For the Red Hawks, though, that rigorous competition is just more motivation to practice harder to improve upon last season’s struggles.

“We’ve got a lot to make up for from last year, but it’s nothing we can’t handle,” Schindler said.

G-E-T starts the season at home, taking on Mondovi at 7 p.m. Aug. 19 for a nonconference contest. The two teams have not faced off since the 2016 season, but the Red Hawks got the better of that matchup in a 30-8 home win.