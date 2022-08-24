High school football: Lewiston-Altura faces daunting schedule

LEWISTON — While the start of a new season always features some uncertainty, one thing is for sure heading into the Lewiston-Altura football season: the start of the Cardinals’ schedule will be a grueling grind.

“It’s kind of a gauntlet we face, week in and week out,” head coach Brent Olson said. “These guys know you have to play well, play tough, or you’re going to get embarrassed on Friday night.”

First up for L-A is a home non-district contest against P-E-M, the reigning Class AAA runner up after an 11-3 record last season.

Next the Cardinals hit the road to face Caledonia, which had a 4-5 record with two losses to L-A last year, but is a powerhouse program with 10 of the last 15 Class AA state titles.

Goodhue travels to Lewiston in Week 3, with the Wildcats coming of a 7-4 season in which the team was second with a 4-2 record in the Southeast White and fell in the Section 1AA finals to eventual state champion Chatfield.

Wrapping up the four-game gauntlet start is Chatfield itself, a preseason favorite to repeat as the Class AA champ.

Facing such tough foes to start the year is an easy way for the Cardinals players to make sure they stay focused during practice.

“It motivates us a lot. We have the best competition in the state and it really gives us a chance to showcase what we have,” senior lineman Chris Baer said.

Last season was a rollercoaster for the Cardinals, winning three of the first four games before losing four straight, then defeating Caledonia in the first round of the playoffs before falling in round two against Goodhue.

In such a tough district, Olson was not so focused on the team’s 4-6 overall record when determining whether the year was a success, instead taking stock of whether the team got better each week, which he says they did.

This year will feature a similar goal, especially considering a loaded senior class of starters that included three Winona Daily News all-area honorees have since graduated, setting up a situation where sophomores and juniors will be tasked with playing key roles this fall.

Given the slate of contenders early on the schedule, Olson says that he and his fellow coaches must walk a fine line with their young roster.

“We want them to play and get that experience, but we also want them to have some success. You don’t want to put them on the field too early and have them get beat up and have injuries,” Olson said.

There are not only newcomers, though, and the Cardinals will be strong with experience at key spots.

A trio will be back with experience in the trenches, as Baer and fellow lineman junior Levi Oevering are joined by junior tight end Owen Sommer up front on both the offensive and defensive lines.

The experienced bunch relishes in their roles aggressively doing the team’s dirty work while their teammates are the ones dancing in the end zone.

“Football’s a contact sport and that’s what we want to do, we want to make contact every single play. That’s the most fun part for us, and that’s why we love to be on the line,” Sommer said.

L-A also returns a trio of backs that saw playing time last season behind star Collin Bonow, who set a program record with 1,451 rushing yards in his senior season.

Younger brother Garrett Bonow is one of those backs, a junior this fall that Olson describes as an “imposing figure” much like his elder sibling. Joining him are seniors Kaige Koetter and Nick Brand, with all three expected to share an equal load in the Cardinals’ Wing T offense.

Lewiston-Altura’s season kicks off on Sept. 2 on its home turf, hosting P-E-M at 7 p.m. for a non-district matchup.