High school football: MSHSL first round playoff previews

The MSHSL football playoffs get underway Tuesday night, with a trio of section semifinal matchups kicking off at 7 p.m.

Section 1AAAA(6) Albert Lea (0-8) at (3) Winona (6-2)

THIS YEAR: The Winhawks finished well above .500 this season, with only two losses on the year, while the Tigers are yet to win their first game this fall. Winona defeated Albert Lea 38-21 on the road on Oct. 1 during the regular season.

RECENT PLAYOFF MATCHUPS: The two teams met as 3-and-6-seeds last year too, with favored WSHS winning 49-20 in Winona. It was the third postseason win in a row for the Winhawks in the series, following a 42-14 victory in the section semifinals in 2018 and a 47-12 win in the first round in 2013.

SCORING: Winona averages 23.9 points per game offensively, while allowing 16.8 points per game defensively. Albert Lea averages 10.8 points, while allowing 45 points.

UP NEXT: The victor will go on the road Saturday to face 2-seed Kasson-Mantorville, which received a first round bye.

NOTEWORTHY: This fall, Winona is seeking its first state trip since making it four-straight seasons from 2016-2019. Albert Lea is in the midst of a lengthy losing streak, dropping 21 games in a row with its last win coming Oct. 16, 2019 in a 24-7 victory on the road over Austin in that year’s regular season finale.

Section 1A

(6) Hayfield (3-5) at (3) Rushford-Peterson (6-2)

THIS YEAR: The Trojans are well above .500 this fall with just two losses, while Hayfield sits one game below .500. R-P beat the Vikings 35-13 in Rushford during the regular season, just under two weeks ago on Oct. 13.

RECENT PLAYOFF MATCHUPS: Rushford-Peterson won 54-13 at home in the first round of the 2018 section tournament in the only recent meeting between the two teams.

SCORING: R-P averages 31.3 points per game offensively, while allowing 17 points per game defensively. Hayfield averages 20.8 points, while allowing 27.9 points.

UP NEXT: The victor will go on to face the winner of the matchup between 2-seed Bethlehem Academy and 7-seed Kingsland.

NOTEWORTHY: R-P is hoping to retain its Section 1A crown this year after winning last year’s section tournament en route to a state semifinals appearance. The Trojans closed out the regular season with a loss, while Hayfield was hot at the end of the year with wins in three of its last four games; however, that one loss came against the Trojans.

Section 1AA

(7) Lewiston-Altura (0-8) at (2) Caledonia (6-2)

THIS YEAR: The Cardinals are still seeking their first win of the fall, while the Warriors are above .500 with just two losses on the year. Caledonia handily defeated L-A in the regular season, winning 61-6 on Sept. 9 in Caledonia.

RECENT PLAYOFF MATCHUPS: Lewiston-Altura upset the Warriors in last year’s playoffs, with the five-seed Cardinals winning 34-14 on the road. Prior to that, L-A and Caledonia have been frequent playoff foes over the past decade, meeting six times prior to last season, with Caledonia winning every game in the series.

SCORING: L-A averages 7.3 points per game offensively, while allowing 37.6 points per game defensively. Caledonia averages 34.8 points, while allowing 12.1 points.

UP NEXT: The victor will go on to face the winner of the matchup between 3-seed Triton and 6-seed St. Charles.

NOTEWORTHY: Caledonia is perhaps the state’s premier powerhouse regardless of class, winning 10 of past 15 Class AA state championships. The Warriors have lost two of their past three games after a 5-0 start, but both of Caledonia’s losses came against teams that have been fixtures in this year’s weekly Star Tribune statewide rankings: Cannon Falls in AAA and reigning state champion Chatfield in AA.

Cotter

The Warriors forfeited their Section 1AA postseason berth late last week.

After the final regular season game Wednesday, Cotter coaches and administrators took stock of the team’s recent injury issues and felt that the reduced numbers would force athletes that were not ready into an unsafe position.

“I want to apologize to the section for the timing of this decision. Coaches were doing their best to process this today and gain a better understanding of the health of our players…This decision was not made easily but was done in the best interest of student safety,” athletic director Mathias O’Brien said in a statement.