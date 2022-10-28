High school football: MSHSL second round playoff previews

Winona and Rushford-Peterson are the final local teams left standing in the playoffs, both getting set for their respective section’s semifinal round Saturday. The Winhawks will play at 1 p.m., while the Trojans will play at 2 p.m.

Section 1AAAA

No. 3 seed Winona (7-2) at No. 2 seed Kasson-Mantorville (6-2)

THIS YEAR: Both teams have only lost twice so far this season, though one of Winona’s two losses was a Week 2 road defeat at the hands of the KoMets, going ahead 13-3 in the second quarter but falling to a K-M comeback in a 31-13 final score.

PLAYOFF HISTORY: This fall, Winona is seeking its first state trip since making it four straight seasons from 2016-2019, with a runner-up performance in 2016 as the peak of that stretch. Kasson-Mantorville was the Class AAAA runner-up last season in the school’s first state appearance since qualifying three times between 2009 and 2013.

RECENT PLAYOFF MATCHUPS: These two teams met up as No. 2 and 3 seeds last year as well, with K-M winning 45-14 at home. Prior to that, the Winhawks won a trio of postseason games over Kasson-Mantorville over the prior five years, winning 40-21 in the section finals in 2019, winning 34-14 in the section finals in 2017 and winning 44-13 in the section finals in 2016.

SCORING: The Winhawks average 27.4 points per game on offense, while allowing 16.3 per game on defense. The KoMets average 35.3 points, while allowing 16.9 per game.

UP NEXT: The victor will move on to the Section 1AAAA title game to take on the winner of a matchup between top-seeded Stewartville and fourth-seeded Byron.

Section 1A

No. 3 seed Rushford-Peterson (7-2) at No. 2 seed Bethlehem Academy (7-2)

THIS YEAR: Both teams have only lost twice so far this season, but one of R-P’s losses came against the Cardinals, losing a road matchup in the final week of the regular season 20-13 as BA took a lead in the second quarter and held off the Trojans from there.

PLAYOFF HISTORY: R-P has a storied history, winning a trio of state titles in 2002, 2004 and 2006, also finishing as a runner-up in 2016. The Trojans are also the reigning Section 1A champ, making it to the state semifinals last season. BA was a state runner-up in 2012 and seeks its first state appearance since 2017 this fall.

RECENT PLAYOFF MATCHUPS: Rushford-Peterson and Bethlehem Academy have met up twice in the postseason over the past decade, with R-P winning 66-20 in the section semifinals in 2014, while BA won 14-7 in the section semifinals in 2012.

SCORING: The Trojans average 32.3 points per game on offense, while allowing 15.8 per game on defense. The Cardinals average 29.6 points, while allowing 17.8 per game.

UP NEXT: The victor will head to the Section 1A title game, taking on the winner of a matchup between top-seeded Fillmore Central and fourth-seeded Randolph.