High school football: New season provides optimism for C-FC and G-E-T

Even though the modern landscape of high school football features year-round weightlifting and skills camps, there is still something special about the first day of real practice.

“There’s a different energy in the locker room before coming out here. Everybody was out here about 30 minutes early just getting ready to go,” G-E-T senior Will Mack said.

On Tuesday, teams across Wisconsin kicked off the season with the first official practices of 2022, and at C-FC and G-E-T hopes were high for the teams’ outlooks heading into the new year.

In Galesville, part of that excitement is thanks to a coaching change as longtime assistant Paul Anderson takes the reins.

After 14 years coaching in a variety of capacities for the program, Anderson is excited to try to bring back the smash mouth football style that made the school so successful in years past, and the players are buying into what he is preaching.

“Everyone has a lot of respect for Coach Paul and trust in him, too,” Red Hawks senior Brady Seiling said. “We all had him as freshmen, we all got along with him really well.”

Over in Fountain City, there is continuity in the coaching department, but the Pirates’ excitement stems from a change on the team’s roster.

After a few years of dwindling participation, numbers are up this fall. In fact, after not having enough linemen to run 5-on-5 drills last season, the team has more than enough to get proper reps this year.

“When you have practice and you’re an offensive tackle going against a 110-pound kid that’s not used to playing D-end, how are you going to get used to competing?” head coach Jesse Cyrus said. “I think that will help in the long run, every day in practice facing somewhat equal competition.”

At both schools, a new season provides an opportunity to shake off a subpar 2021 season.

For the Pirates, the team missed the playoffs for the third year in a row with a 2-7 record and a 2-5 mark in Dairyland Conference play.

This year, with their record at a clean slate of 0-0 anything is possible.

“We’ve been on the edge since that 2018 year, just one or two games away, I think we’ve got what it takes to take a look at the playoffs this year,” senior Eyan Knecht said.

Meanwhile, G-E-T had a rare down year last season, going 1-8 overall and 1-6 in the Coulee Conference for the program’s first losing season since 2014.

With a shot to return to the glory days, the Red Hawks have a positive outlook on a bounce-back as well.

“We want to win conference, have a home playoff game, beat West Salem, beat Aquinas, beat Westby. We’ll start out getting back to smash mouth football,” Anderson said.