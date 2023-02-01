High school football: Pair of Winhawks sign on at Winona State

A pair of Winhawks that have been on the gridiron together in Winona for the past 12 years are officially set to add four more.

Seniors Bryan Cassellius and Wesley Wollan signed their national letter of intent to play football at Winona State during National Signing Day on Wednesday morning at Winona Senior High, setting in stone an achievement both had looked forward to for many years.

As the son of Winhawks coach John Cassellius, Bryan grew up close to the program and saw a plethora of players move on from the sidelines of Paul Giel Field to various colleges scattered around the region. Wollan watched as his older brother Garit, a 2020 WSHS grad, was recruited by Winona State and went onto a career with the Warriors.

For both, seeing the guys they looked up to achieving the dream of playing college ball served as motivation.

“I saw all the older guys throughout the program get their offers and I knew that if I worked just as hard, if not harder, I’d be able to achieve what they did,” Cassellius said.

The duo began their journey as football teammates in first grade, and both stood out by the time they reached high school. Both hit the varsity field for the first time as freshmen, and both spent multiple years serving as team captains as well.

After stellar junior seasons that netted them all-district and all-area accolades, Wollan and Cassellius were firmly on the radar of a Winona State coaching staff loaded with new faces following the retirement of longtime coach Tom Sawyer.

That group, headed by coach Brian Bergstrom, began reaching out to the boys. By the time the Winona team competed in the WSU camp this summer, Wollan and Cassellius both earned official offers to join the Warriors program.

Yet, both were not certain they wanted to attend Winona State.

Though the pair never spent much time discussing their future plans, they each separately had desires to leave their home town and make their mark someplace new.

However, both ended up coming around to the idea thanks to the culture that Bergstrom and company established.

“It’s the community and culture they build around the school and around the team, that’s what really drew me in. The people more than the place,” Wollan said.

Wollan was the first to commit to playing for the Warriors, making an announcement on social media in early November. Cassellius followed suit in mid December.

Though both have the local connection to the school, Wollan holds deeper ties to the Warriors that make his earlier commitment make some sense.

Not only is his brother Garit a rising junior on the WSU offensive line, but his dad Eric was a Winona State offensive lineman as well from 1992-1996.

While most football teams rely on the cliché of being a family, those true family connections are something the third WSU Wollan takes seriously.

“I feel like it’s a really big accomplishment, and also a big responsibility. Just to continue that family tradition and lineage, I’m really grateful,” Wollan said.

After starring on both sides of the ball for the Winhawks, the duo will be defense-focused at the collegiate level with Wollan on the line and Cassellius as an outside linebacker. Off the field, Cassellius plans to major in elementary and special education, following in the footsteps of both of his educator parents, while Wollan is undecided, though leaning toward the STEM field.

Though the pair of longtime teammates will continue to play on the same gridiron, swapping their orange and black equipment for purple and black means their time together on the basketball court and the track will come to an end soon.

Wednesday’s decision on their future made that finality seem even more apparent.

“It came as a big shock, sort of a reality check,” Wollan said.