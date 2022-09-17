High school football roundup: C-FC moves to 5-0 for first time since 1994

Cochrane-Fountain City’s strong start to the season continued Friday night.

The Pirates traveled to take on Melrose-Mindoro, and C-FC (5-0 overall, 3-0 Dairyland) won handily over the Mustangs (0-5, 0-3) by a 40-22 score in a Dairyland Conference matchup.

With the victory, the Pirates are off to the program’s best start since the team went 6-0 at the beginning of the 1994 season. Previously, the team’s most recent early-season success was a pair of back-to-back 4-0 starts in 2009 and 2010.

C-FC will look to match that 6-0 start next Friday at 7 p.m. at home against Whitehall.

Winona 21, Byron 20 (OT)

The Winhawks (2-1, 2-1) came away with a key Big Southeast Blue victory in a back-and-forth affair on the road against the Bears (2-1, 2-1).

Byron scored a touchdown in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead, but the Winhawks responded shortly before halftime for a 7-7 tie that held through the end of the third quarter.

Winona jumped ahead 14-7 in the fourth quarter, but with seven minutes remaining the Bears tied the score back up and sent the game to overtime.

Senior tight end Bryan Cassellius hauled in a touchdown from junior quarterback Aiden Falls to kick off the extra period, with Cassellius sending the PAT through the uprights for a 21-20 lead.

When Byron scored on the ensuing possession, the Bears opted to go for a two-point conversion and attempt to win rather than playing to tie. The Winhawks stuffed the run attempt to seal the win and hand the Bears their first loss of the year.

Winona’s win creates a logjam of teams at 2-1 in district play, with the Winhawks, Bears and Kasson-Mantorville all at 2-1 after the trio beat up on each other. There is potential for even more tying as 1-1 Faribault and 2-0 Stewartville are set to face off Saturday night.

Winona will be back in action at home at 7 p.m. next Friday against Mankato East.

Cotter 34, Wabasha-Kellogg 12

The Ramblers (1-2, 1-1) picked up their first victory of the season and snapped an eight-game losing streak dating back to last year, hitting the road and defeating the Mid Southeast Blue foe Falcons (0-3, 0-2).

Cotter took the lead in the first quarter on a 17-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Jack Spiten to junior receiver Luke Gardner for a 6-0 edge.

The Ramblers scored twice in the second and one more time in the third for a 28-0 lead before W-K got on the board with two touchdowns in the fourth. Cotter finished the game off the way it started as Spiten and Gardner hooked up for an 18-yard score for the 34-12 final score.

It was a banner day for Gardner, who had 18 catches for 242 yards and four scores. Fellow junior receiver Bobby Sandcork had three catches for 22 yards and a touchdown as well.

Spiten had a strong day throwing the ball, going 24-for-37 for 292 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions.

Cotter’s lone senior on the roster, running back Peter Swanson, led the way on the ground with 92 yards on 12 carries.

The Ramblers will be back at home next Friday, hosting Randolph with an 8 p.m. kickoff at Winona State University’s Maxwell Field.

Rushford-Peterson 19, Kenyon-Wanamingo 14

The Trojans (2-1, 1-1) bounced back from a loss last week by handing the Knights (2-1, 1-1) their first loss of the year.

K-W got on the board first on a 36-yard score from junior quarterback Will Van Epps to receiver Alex Lee with a two-point conversion making it an 8-0 lead with 2:45 remaining in the first quarter.

R-P responded before halftime, as senior quarterback Riley Tesch hit junior receiver Sampson Wilkemeyer for a 10-yard touchdown pass and an 8-7 score that held through the break.

The Trojans took the lead on the opening drive of the second half as senior jack-of-all-trades Grady Hengel punched in a four-yard rushing score for a 13-8 lead with 7:34 on the clock after a missed extra point.

Kenyon-Wanamingo responded on the next drive, jumping ahead 14-13 with an eight-yard pass from Van Epps to junior Colton Steberg with 2:32 left in the third quarter.

Midway through the fourth quarter, the Trojans regained the lead with a 79-yard drive that was capped off with a one-yard rushing score by Hengel for a 19-14 lead that would hold firm thanks to a fumble recovery by R-P on the Knights’ next drive.

The Trojans had a balanced offensive output with 120 passing yards and 216 rushing yards with at least one score in each category.

Sophomore Jonah Bunke led the way on the ground with 102 yards on 13 rushes, with Hengel carrying 13 times for 91 yards and two touchdowns.

Through the air, Tesch went 8-for-15 for 120 yards and one score with Wilkemeyer as the leading receiver with three catches for 73 yards and a touchdown. Hengel added three catches for 15 yards to his total and senior Dalton Hoel had two catches for 32 yards.

R-P will be at home next Friday with a 7 p.m. kickoff against Wabasha-Kellogg.

G-E-T 52, Viroqua 7

The RedHawks (2-3, 2-1) cruised to a conference road win over the Blackhawks (1-4, 0-3) behind two rushing touchdowns and the team’s first passing touchdown by quarterback Cody Schmitz.

Five other RedHawks scored touchdowns on the ground, including the team-leading rusher Nate Schindler with 94 yards. Warren Stoner had the longest run of the day, scoring a 63-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

Kyle Seiling, Taylor Haney and Max Knapmiller were the other three to score touchdowns for G-E-T. Viroqua’s only score came in the second quarter on a four-yard run by Ethan Dobbs, who also had a game-high six tackles.

The RedHawks will return home next week for a Coulee matchup against West Salem at 7 p.m. Friday.