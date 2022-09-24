High school football roundup: C-FC stays unbeaten, R-P wins homecoming rout

Cochrane-Fountain City’s football team matched its best start in nearly three decades and qualified for its first playoff spot in four seasons with a win Friday night.

The Pirates hosted Dairyland Conference foe Whitehall, winning a 42-27 matchup to move to 6-0 overall for the first time since a 6-0 start to the 1994 season. The win also gave C-FC a 4-0 record in conference play, guaranteeing an above-.500 record with three games remaining to clinch a spot in the WIAA Division 7 playoff bracket for the first time since a 2018 postseason trip.

Rushford-Peterson 62, Wabasha-Kellogg 8

Junior Sampson Wilkemeyer returned the game’s opening kickoff for a touchdown, and it was off to the races from there as the Trojans (3-1 overall, 2-1 Mid Southeast Blue district) routed the Falcons (0-4, 0-3) to celebrate the R-P homecoming festivities with a bang.

A trio of Trojans had multi-touchdown games as senior Grady Hengel and freshman Jaxson Meldahl each had two rushing scores, and senior Dalton Hoel had an interception for a touchdown as well as a touchdown catch.

The Falcons’ lone score came once the R-P reserves were on the field late in the third quarter.

West Salem 40, G-E-T 6

The West Salem High School football team broke away from a close game with 27 second-half points to beat Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 40-6 and remain unbeaten in the Coulee Conference on Friday.

Senior Luke Noel rushed for two touchdowns and returned a fumble for another as the Panthers (5-1, 4-0) clinched a WIAA playoff spot and won their fifth game in a row.

Brady Seiling put the Red Hawks (2-4, 2-2) within a touchdown, 13-6, by scoring on a 42-yard run in the first quarter. Seiling ended up with 75 rushing yards on 12 carries, but it wasn’t enough to help G-E-T win its third straight game.

Panthers quarterback Brett McConkey’s 50-yard touchdown to start the third quarter set the tone for the rest of the game. Chris Calico also scored a touchdown for the Panthers, who held the Red Hawks to 209 total yards after they rushed for nearly 1,100 yards and averaged 52 points during their winning streak.

Randolph 52, Cotter 0

The Ramblers (1-3, 1-2) lost on their home turf against the Rockets (3-1, 2-1), which scored 50-plus points for the third time in four games.

Chatfield 60, Lewiston-Altura 6

The reigning Class AA state champion Gophers (4-0, 3-0) handled the Cardinals (0-4, 0-3) in Chatfield to stay undefeated.