High school football roundup: C-FC stays unbeaten with 26-point win

Cochrane-Fountain City’s football team kept its stellar season rolling Friday night, moving to 7-0 with a 34-8 road win against Dairyland Conference for Augusta.

The Pirates (7-0 overall, 5-0 conference) surpassed the best start in modern team history, with 1994’s 6-0 record to kick off the year being the best since the mid-70’s and perhaps even earlier than that.

C-FC clinched a playoff berth last week, and now sits two tough matchups away from winning the Dairyland title; the Pirates host 4-1 Blair-Taylor next Friday at 7 p.m. and take on 5-0 Pepin/Alma in the season finale in Fountain City.

G-E-T 42, Altoona 12

The Red Hawks scored 28 points by halftime in Galesville on the way to their third win in four weeks.

G-E-T (3-4, 3-2) rushed for 405 yards and averaged 9.2 yards per play against the railroaders.

Senior Brady Seiling gained 168 rushing yards on just seven carries and scored on runs of 70 and 74 yards in the first quarter to get the Red Hawks off on the right foot. Seiling also returned an interception for a touchdown in the second quarter for a 28-6 halftime lead.

Nate Schindler added 125 rushing yards on 11 carries, and Warren Stoner, Cody Schmitz and Taylor Haney had touchdown runs for G-E-T, which can secure playoff criteria by beating either Westby next Friday at 7 p.m., or Arcadia in the season finale.

Dover-Eyota 48, Lewiston-Altura 12

The Cardinals (0-5, 0-4) put up their most points of the year in a home district loss against the Eagles (3-2, 2-2).

D-E built up a 21-point lead in the first quarter before L-A sophomore quarterback Adam Kampa punched in a one-yard touchdown run for the team’s first six points.

L-A scored again in the third quarter on a three-yard rush by sophomore Carter Cady.

Next week the Cardinals will hit the road to take on Triton at 7 p.m. Friday.