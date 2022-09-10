High school football roundup: G-E-T picks up Coach Anderson's first victory

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau picked up the first win of first-year head coach Paul Anderson’s career Friday night, hitting the road and defeating Black River Falls 52-28 in a Coulee Conference matchup.

The Tigers (1-3 overall, 0-2 Coulee) struck first, with a 49-yard touchdown pass from senior Evan Voss to senior Oliver Cleveland for a 6-0 lead 13 seconds into the contest.

G-E-T (1-3, 1-1) took control from there, outscoring BRF 35-6 in the remainder of the first half.

Junior quarterback Cody Schmitz put the team ahead 7-6 at 9:12 in the first quarter with a three-yard rush, and a trio of senior running backs scored as well with Warren Stoner scoring twice and Brady Seiling and Nate Schindler scoring once.

Schindler and Stoner each had one more touchdown in the second half, and the RedHawks also picked up a 37-yard field goal from junior Domanick Knott.

G-E-T was led on the ground by Stoner, who had five carries for 211 yards and three touchdowns, with Schindler adding 136 yards and two scores on 13 touches and Seiling rushing 11 times for 129 yards and one touchdown. Schmitz nearly hit 100 yards on the ground as well, carrying 11 times for 94 yards and a score.

The Red Hawks did not attempt a pass in the win.

Voss went 11-for-30 for 158 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, also leading the Tigers on the ground with 17 carries for 126 yards and a score.

G-E-T will be back in action next Friday on the road in Viroqua with a 7 p.m. kickoff.

C-FC 28, Independence/Gilmanton 12

The Pirates (4-0, 2-0) matched their best start in recent history Friday night, pulling off a two-score Dairyland Conference win at home over the Indees (0-4, 0-2).

C-FC last started the season 4-0 back in 2010, a season in which the team went 6-3 in the regular season and fell in the first round of the playoffs.

The Pirates will have a shot to surpass that mark next week when they hit the road to face a Melrose-Mindoro team that has started the year 0-4.

Fillmore Central 33, Rushford-Peterson 13

The Trojans (1-1, 0-1) took an early lead at home, but could not hold on against the Falcons (2-0, 1-0) in a matchup of two of the top teams in last year’s Mid Southeast Blue district standings.

Fillmore Central got on the board first with the only score of the first quarter as senior Dillon O’Conner hit senior Bryce Corson for a 25-yard strike and a 7-0 lead at 3:40 in the first.

R-P tied the score at 7-7 just 13 seconds into the second quarter on a one-yard rush from senior quarterback Riley Tesch.

Sophomore Caden Johnson recovered a fumble in the end zone shortly after that first score to put the Trojans ahead 13-7 at 11:42.

The Falcons jumped ahead with a pair of touchdowns in the remainder of the first half, adding on two more touchdowns in the second half to pull away in the win.

Sophomore Jonah Bunke led R-P on the ground with 45 yards, though most of the team’s offense came through the air as Tesch went 11-for-19 passing for 186 yards.

Senior Grady Hengel was the top receiver with two catches for 68 yards, with fellow senior Dalton Hoel hauling in four catches for 46 yards and junior Bowen Woodard also hauling in a pair of catches for 15 yards.

Caledonia 61, Lewiston-Altura 6

The Cardinals (0-2, 0-1) dropped their second game to open the season, falling on the road to the Warriors (2-0, 1-0), fueled by a 28-point second quarter.

Senior Eric Mauss rushed for 94 yards and three touchdowns to anchor a game that included 386 total yards for the Warriors. Mauss scored on runs of 10, 14 and 55 yards with the 55-yarder giving Caledonia a 35-0 lead in the second quarter.

Adam Kampa gave the Cardinals their only points with an 81-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

L-A will be back in action at home next Friday night, hosting Goodhue at 7 p.m.