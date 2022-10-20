High school football roundup: Trojans, Cardinals and Ramblers fall in season finale

Rushford-Peterson lost its final game of the regular season on the road Wednesday night, falling to a second-quarter barrage by Mid Southeast Blue foe Bethlehem Academy in a 20-13 defeat.

Following a scoreless first quarter, the Cardinals (6-2 overall, 6-1 district) found the end zone twice on a passing touchdown and a punt return score to take a 12-0 lead.

The Trojans (6-2 overall, 5-2 district) cut into the deficit with a 29-yard passing touchdown from senior quarterback Riley Tesch to senior receiver Dalton Hoel for a 12-7 score, but BA brought the margin back up to two scores before halftime with a touchdown and two-point conversion for a 20-7 lead.

R-P brought it closer with about five minutes remaining in the game when senior Grady Hengel caught a short pass and ran it 85 yards for a touchdown and a 20-13 score, but the Cardinals were able to hold on for the win.

Sophomore Jonah Bunke led the Trojans on the ground with 90 yards on 19 carries. Hoel and Hengel each only had one catch, making it count by taking them for touchdowns.

With the loss, R-P finishes third in the district and likely will place third in the Section 1A bracket as well with district foes Bethlehem Academy and unbeaten Fillmore Central ahead of the Trojans.

St. Charles 28, Lewiston-Altura 12

The Cardinals (0-8, 0-6) played their closest game of the season, but came up short in a home loss to the Saints (2-6, 1-5).

St. Charles struck first with a rushing touchdown by Owen Maloney with just under five minutes left in the first quarter, but L-A kept it close as sophomore quarterback Adam Kampa rushed for a two-yard score two minutes later, but a missed extra point made it 7-6 St. Charles.

The Saints scored twice in the second quarter to add to their lead, and stayed ahead for good.

Lewiston-Altura’s second score came with 1-minute, 16-seconds left in the third quarter when sophomore William Kriedermacher rushed for a six-yard touchdown.

Kriedermacher led the Cardinals offense with 78 yards on 11 carries.

Fillmore Central 69, Cotter 21

The Ramblers (1-7, 1-6) closed out the season with a 48-point road defeat against the unbeaten Falcons (8-0, 6-0).

Fillmore Central put up 42 points in the first quarter and cruised to victory from there.

Cotter had a pair of quarterbacks combine for 237 yards through the air as junior Gabe Stewart went 12-for-27 for 145 yards with one touchdown and one interception and freshman Dane Guzzo was 4 for 11 for 90 yards and one touchdown.

It was Stewart that caught Guzzo’s touchdown, a 66-yard strike in the fourth quarter.

Junior Desmond Matthews Jr. led the Ramblers in receiving with 83 yards on five catches. Fellow junior Luke Gardner added six catches for 76 yards and a touchdown, also rushing once for a 63-yard touchdown.