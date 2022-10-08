High school football roundup: Trojans win overtime thriller for four-straight

It required extra time, but Rushford-Peterson was able to pick up its fourth win in a row Friday night by beating Randolph 36-28 in overtime in a Mid Southeast Blue district matchup in Rushford.

The two teams see-sawed back and forth all night with four lead changes and four ties, but the Trojans (5-1 overall, 4-1 district) sealed the win with a four-yard rushing touchdown by sophomore Jonah Bunke in overtime, following that by forcing the Rockets (3-3, 2-3) into a turnover on downs.

Running back Grady Hengel had a well-rounded game for R-P, scoring a rushing, receiving and passing touchdown on the night. The senior rushed 12 times for 46 yards and a touchdown, caught two passes for 56 yards and a touchdown and threw a flea-flicker touchdown, going 1 for 1 for one yard as well.

Bunke was the Trojans’ leading rusher with 20 carries for 92 yards and two scores. Senior quarterback Riley Tesch went 11 for 19 for 153 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in the win.

Winona 22, Faribault 0

The Winhawks (5-1, 5-1) celebrated their homecoming game with a shutout win over the Falcons (2-4, 2-4).

Following a scoreless first quarter, Winona got on the board with a 28-yard field goal from senior Bryan Cassellius and extended the lead before halftime with a one-yard touchdown rush by junior Aiden Falls.

Senior running back Dominic Davis scored a pair of rushing touchdowns in the second half to close out the victory. It was a big night for Davis, who rushed 21 times for 138 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Winona offense.

Cassellius, Davis and senior Aiden Kronebusch all had interceptions for the Winhawks defense to help seal the shutout.

G-E-T 34, Westby 12

The Norsemen (5-3, 3-3) were held to 133 total yards by the Red Hawks (4-4, 4-2), who met WIAA playoff criteria by clinching a winning Coulee Conference record with the home win.

Senior running back Nate Schindler rushed for a game-high 108 yards and reached the end zone twice for G-E-T, which entered the second quarter facing a 6-0 deficit after Garrett Vatland scored on a 21-yard run for Westby.

Vatland was held to 30 rushing yards on 12 carries, and Westby managed just 48 rushing yards on 27 attempts. The Red Hawks answered Vatland’s first-quarter touchdown with 20 straight points before Anders Stakston returned a kickoff 86-yards for a touchdown in the third quarter.

Stakston’s touchdown had Westby within 20-12, but junior quarterback Cody Schmitz scored his second touchdown on a 2-yard run, and Schindler added an 8-yarder with 1:15 left for the final margin.

Schmitz completed 4 of 10 passes for 94 yards, and the Red Hawks passed for 100 yards when factoring in a 6-yard pass completion by Domanick Knott.

Hayfield 35, Cotter 14

The Ramblers (1-5, 1-4) hung around for the first three quarters, but the Vikings (2-4, 2-3) pulled away with two touchdowns in the fourth for a three-score win.

Hayfield scored once in each of the first three quarters, while Cotter scored in the second and third on a pair of passes from junior Jack Spiten to junior Luke Gardner for a 21-14 Hayfield lead through three quarters.

Gardener had more than 100 receiving yards for the third time in the past four games, catching eight passes for 124 yards and two scores.

Spiten went 19 for 43 for 195 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Triton 48, Lewiston-Altura 8

The Cardinals (0-6, 0-5) lost by 40 points on the road against the Cobras (3-3, 2-2).