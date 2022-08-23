High school football: Rushford-Peterson reloads for another shot at state title

RUSHFORD — Rushford-Peterson’s football team had a stellar season last fall, going undefeated in the regular season and making it back to state for the first time since 2016 and picking up a quarterfinal victory before falling in the state semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium.

However, the Trojans should not expect this year’s opposition to step aside and let them waltz back to another Mid Southeast Blue district title and trip to Minneapolis.

“Last year was fun and we had a lot of great memories, but this year is this year. Nobody in the district cares what happened last year,” head coach Davin Thompson said.

Repeating last season’s success will be no easy task, though, after losing the talents of a stacked senior class that featured four Winona Daily News all-area first-team members, including Player of the Year Malachi Bunke, a star quarterback and defensive back.

Thompson says that he has a number of players that played small roles on varsity last year, or were stars on JV, that he is confident will be able to become solid contributors this year. The only thing standing in their way will be a lack of experience early on.

“We’ve got to get better week by week, get these guys time under the lights,” he said. “We’ve got the pieces, I feel like, we’ve just got to hone them and put them together.”

One such piece is senior Riley Tesch, a solid defensive back from last year’s team who will also be taking over as this season’s quarterback. While he saw limited time under center in blowout wins last season, he was able to learn under the tutelage of Bunke in practice and Thompson says the senior QB will fit in nicely this year.

It is not just the coaches that have been impressed by some of the Trojans’ less experienced players.

“We’ve got a bunch of younger guys who are filling up some of those seniors’ roles. Physical kids who might look small, but they pack a punch,” senior defensive back and receiver Grady Hengel said.

Hengel is a key returning player for R-P, a two-way standout that had a number of critical touchdowns and interceptions in last season’s playoff run to earn himself a spot as a WDN all-area honorable mention.

He is not the only talented senior the Trojans bring back, though, as fellow wideout and cornerback Dalton Hoel and lineman Andrew Wilkemeyer also return to lead the way.

While all three will help the team win with their big plays individually, they will also help Rushford-Peterson by lifting up their younger counterparts.

“They don’t necessarily have to speak up, yell and holler. The way they carry themselves, the way they practice, the way they play is a good example,” Thompson said.

After such a successful season last fall, this year’s returning players and newcomers alike do not just want to match last year’s achievements, but do one better and win the program’s fourth state title.

“We definitely came up a little short last year, and that’s the main goal this year, to finish it,” Hoel said.

The Trojans start the year on Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. with a non-district road game against Medford.