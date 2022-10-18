High school football: Week 10 game previews

The Winona area’s Minnesota regular season will wrap up Wednesday night with a quartet of 7 p.m. kickoffs, while the two Wisconsin schools will be starting the WIAA postseason Friday night at 7 p.m.

Mid Southeast Blue

Rushford-Peterson (6-1, 5-1) at Bethlehem Academy (5-2, 5-1)THIS YEAR: The Trojans have only lost one game overall this season following a 35-13 home win over Hayfield last week. The Cardinals only have one loss in district play after beating Cotter 67-13 in Winona last week.

HISTORY: Rushford-Peterson has won both of the teams’ meeting since being placed in the same district in 2019, including a 19-6 win at home last fall.

SCORING: R-P averages 33.9 points per game offensively, while allowing 16.6 points per game defensively. The Cardinals average 31 points, while allowing 19.3 points.

COMMON OPPONENTS: The two squads have had the same outcomes against their district foes, with a loss to Fillmore Central and wins over the other five teams. The biggest differences came against Hayfield and Kenyon-Wanamingo with R-P winning close against K-W (19-14) and beating Hayfield handily (35-13) while BA won a tight game against the Vikings (24-18) and beat the Knights by a wider margin (28-14).

NOTEWORTHY: The Trojans are in the midst of a five-game winning streak, and the Cardinals have won three in a row as well as two hot teams match up. The two squads are currently tied for second in the Mid Southeast Blue district and Section 1A standings, and unless Cotter pulls off an improbable upset over Fillmore Central to force a three-way tie, R-P and BA will be battling for second place.

Cotter (1-6, 1-5) at Fillmore Central (7-0, 6-0)THIS YEAR: The Ramblers have won one game this season so far, with a 67-13 loss against Bethlehem Academy in last week’s final home game. The Falcons have not lost a game yet this year, beating Wabasha-Kellogg 66-14 last week.

HISTORY: Fillmore Central has won all five matchups between the teams since 2017, including a 47-6 victory in Winona for last year’s regular season finale.

SCORING: The Ramblers average 13.6 points per game offensively, while allowing 44.3 points per game defensively. The Falcons average 37.3 points, while allowing 21 points.

COMMON OPPONENTS: Both teams beat Wabasha-Kellogg, but the similarities end there as Cotter lost to Rushford-Peterson, Hayfield, Bethlehem Academy, Randolph and Kenyon-Wanamingo while Fillmore Central beat all those teams.

NOTEWORTHY: Fillmore Central has been one of the best teams in Class A this season, ranking fourth in a ranking by the Minneapolis Star Tribune on Oct. 12. With a win, FC clinches an outright district title, but even with a loss the Falcons would share the crown with the winning of Rushford-Peterson vs Bethlehem Academy. Junior receiver Luke Gardner has been a bright spot for Cotter, hauling in 54 catches for 733 yards and eight touchdowns so far this fall.

Big Southeast Blue Rochester Century (2-5) at Winona (5-2)THIS YEAR: The Winhawks have lost just twice this year, with one of those coming last week 41-0 on the road against Stewartville. The Panthers have won just twice this year, with one of those victories last week 34-14 over crosstown rival Rochester John Marshall.

HISTORY: Since the Big 9 Conference was disbanded for football in 2015, the pair of former foes have played six times with Century winning the last two matchups and Winona winning four in a row prior to that.

SCORING: The Winhawks average 21 points per game offensively, while allowing 16.1 points per game defensively. The Panthers average 13.3 points, while allowing 29.6 points.

COMMON OPPONENTS: The two teams have not played any of the same foes.

NOTEWORTHY: Winona’s defense has pitched three shutouts so far this year, while on the flip side, Rochester’s offense has been shut out three times this fall. Senior linebacker Bryan Cassellius has done it all for the Winhawks defense so far, leading the team with 60 tackles and three interceptions, tying for the lead with two fumble recoveries and two fumbles forced, ranking second on the team with nine tackles for loss and also adding one sack.

Southeast White

St. Charles (1-6, 0-5) at Lewiston-Altura (0-7, 0-5)THIS YEAR: The Cardinals are still seeking their first win of the year after a 34-6 road loss to Lake City last week. The Saints have won just once, but have not beaten a district foe, losing 46-14 at home against Caledonia last week.

HISTORY: St. Charles has gotten the better of L-A in the past three meetings, including a 40-27 win at home last fall. However, Lewiston-Altura won five games in a row against the Saints prior to that three-win streak.

SCORING: The Cardinals averages 6.6 points per game offensively, while allowing 45.9 points per game defensively. St. Charles averages 13.7 points, while allowing 37.8 points.

COMMON OPPONENTS: Both squads lost to all five of their district opponents, but St. Charles beat Lake City 42-14 in St. Charles in Week 1, while L-A fell to the Tigers 34-6 in Lake City last week.

NOTEWORTHY: St. Charles is on a six-game losing streak, while L-A has lost eight in a row dating back to last year’s playoffs. Both teams have been shutout once this fall, with the Saints being blanked by Chatfield and the Cardinals going scoreless against Goodhue.

Division 5

5-seed Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (5-4) at 4-seed Colby (8-1)THIS YEAR: The Red Hawks won five of their last six games to shake off an 0-3 start and take third in Coulee Conference at 5-2. The Hornets started 8-0 but dropped their season finale to finish in a three-way tie atop the Marawood Conference at 5-1.

PLAYOFF HISTORY: G-E-T missed the playoffs last year, but made it every year but one from 2003-2019, winning a pair of games in the ’19 season. Colby has made 14-straight playoff appearances, besides the altered 2020 year, and only missed four normal playoff fields since 1996. The Red Hawks have not made it to the state finals, but The Hornets have four state titles including a Division 6 championship last season, as well as a pair of runner-up finishes.

RECENT PLAYOFF MATCHUPS: The two teams have not met up in the postseason in the past decade.

SCORING: G-E-T averages 31.4 points per game offensively, while allowing 24.9 points per game defensively. Colby averages 38.3 points, while allowing 10.7 points.

UP NEXT: The victor will go on to face the winner of the matchup between 1-seed St. Croix Falls and 8-seed Bloomer.

NOTEWORTHY: While the records may seem more slanted than a 4 vs 5 matchup, Colby plays in a conference with mostly schools smaller than it in Division 7, while G-E-T plays against teams around the same size or up in Division 4. G-E-T has a stout run game, averaging 263 yards per game with a balanced attack that includes Warren Stoner, Nate Schindler, Brady Seiling and Cody Schmitz. Schindler leads the way with 754 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns, but Stoner and Seiling both average more than 60 rushing yards per game and Schmitz more than 50 with eight rushing touchdowns. Colby is also run-heavy, though Caden Healy shouldered the load with 163 carries for 1,108 yards with 17 touchdowns.

Division 7 7-seed Cochrane-Fountain City (7-2) at 2-seed Potosi/Cassville (8-1)THIS YEAR: The Pirates won their first seven games of the year but dropped the final two and finished third in the Dairyland Conference at 5-2. The Chieftains have won six in a row, winning the Six Rivers Conference with an unbeaten 6-0 mark.

PLAYOFF HISTORY: C-FC is playing in its first playoff game since 2018, seeking its first postseason victory since 2012. The Pirates have never made it to the state title game. Potosi/Cassville has made the playoffs each year since the co-op formed in 2017, winning a pair of postseason games last fall before a 15-6 road loss to Cashton in the state quarterfinals. The co-op has not made it to the state final, but Potosi was runner-up in 2012, and Cassville was runner-up in 1980, 1987 and 1993, winning a state title in 1982.

RECENT PLAYOFF MATCHUPS: C-FC faced off against Potosi in Level 3 in 2012, with 1-seed Potosi beating the 3-seed Pirates 48-28 en route to a Division 7 runner-up finish.

SCORING: The Pirates average 27.9 points per game offensively, while allowing 19.3 points per game defensively. The Chieftains average 35.1 points, while allowing 15.6 points.

UP NEXT: The victor will move on to face the winner of a matchup between 3-seed Bangor and 6-seed Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca.

NOTEWORTHY: Coincidentally, C-FC has not won a playoff game since the week prior to its last postseason matchup against a Potosi team. The Pirates offense has been paced by junior running back Tanner Schieffer all year, with 175 carries for 1,084 yards with 18 touchdowns. However, junior quarterback Austin Arnburg has been on a hot streak the past four weeks, going 42-for-69 for 703 yards with seven touchdowns, but six interceptions. P/C has had a run-heavy attack with Eli Adams leading the way with 160 carries for 1,138 yards and 13 touchdowns and Roman Frederick adding 803 yards and eight scores on 129 rushes.