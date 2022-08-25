High school football: Week 2 game previews

All games kick off at 7 p.m. on Aug. 26.

Dairyland Conference

Fall River/Rio (1-0) at C-FC (1-0)

THIS YEAR: C-FC has started the season 1-0 so far, and the Rebels have gone 1-0 as well.

HISTORY: The two teams have not met up within the past decade.

SCORING: C-FC scored 14 points, while allowing 6 points, in Week 1. The Rebels scored 40, while allowing just 6 points as well.

NOTEWORTHY: Fall River won its season opener last week for the first time since 2018, topping Parkview/Albany at home. The Pirates’ road win over Brookwood was the first season-debut triumph for the program since a 40-22 victory at Augusta in 2020. The two non-conference foes were led by their ground game in Week 1, with fewer than 100 yards through the air and more than 150 rushing yards apiece.

Coulee Conference

G-E-T (0-1) at Baldwin-Woodville (0-0)

THIS YEAR: G-E-T started the season 0-1, while the Blackhawks have not yet played a game.

HISTORY: The two teams have been frequent non-conference foes in recent years as Baldwin-Woodville won 28-0 in Week 2 last year, as well as beating G-E-T 30-24 in 2019, which was the Red Hawks’ only regular season loss that year.

SCORING: G-E-T scored 10 points, while allowing 20 points, in Week 1.

NOTEWORTHY: Dating back to last year, G-E-T is looking to snap a six-game losing streak this week against the Blackhawks. Baldwin-Woodville is looking to get its season started in Week 2 after a weather-related cancellation of last week’s home contest against Sparta.