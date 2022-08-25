High school football: Week 2 game previews

All games kick off at 7 p.m. on Aug. 26.
Dairyland Conference
Fall River/Rio (1-0) at C-FC (1-0)
THIS YEAR: C-FC has started the season 1-0 so far, and the Rebels have gone 1-0 as well.
HISTORY: The two teams have not met up within the past decade.
SCORING: C-FC scored 14 points, while allowing 6 points, in Week 1. The Rebels scored 40, while allowing just 6 points as well.
NOTEWORTHY: Fall River won its season opener last week for the first time since 2018, topping Parkview/Albany at home. The Pirates’ road win over Brookwood was the first season-debut triumph for the program since a 40-22 victory at Augusta in 2020. The two non-conference foes were led by their ground game in Week 1, with fewer than 100 yards through the air and more than 150 rushing yards apiece.
People are also reading…
Coulee Conference
G-E-T (0-1) at Baldwin-Woodville (0-0)
THIS YEAR: G-E-T started the season 0-1, while the Blackhawks have not yet played a game.
HISTORY: The two teams have been frequent non-conference foes in recent years as Baldwin-Woodville won 28-0 in Week 2 last year, as well as beating G-E-T 30-24 in 2019, which was the Red Hawks’ only regular season loss that year.
SCORING: G-E-T scored 10 points, while allowing 20 points, in Week 1.
NOTEWORTHY: Dating back to last year, G-E-T is looking to snap a six-game losing streak this week against the Blackhawks. Baldwin-Woodville is looking to get its season started in Week 2 after a weather-related cancellation of last week’s home contest against Sparta.