High school football: Week 3 game previews

As Wisconsin’s football season is already underway, the Minnesota season kicks off this week. Winona’s season debut begins at 7 p.m. Thursday, but all other games kick off Friday at 7 p.m.

Big Southeast Blue

Red Wing (0-0) at Winona (0-0)

LAST YEAR: Winona went 4-6 overall last season, including 3-4 in Big Southeast Blue district play. Red Wing went 1-8 overall with a 1-6 mark in Big Southeast Blue play.

HISTORY: The Winhawks defeated the Wingers 31-6 in the opening game of the 2021 season, the eighth win for WSHS over Red Wing over the past seven years. Red Wing’s last win over Winona was a 21-7 home victory in 2014.

NOTEWORTHY: The pair of teams start the season with a district matchup, with the Winhawks winning their last seven season openers while the Wingers have lost their last six debuts. Red Wing is also riding a six-game losing streak dating back to last season. Winona’s 2021 season came to a close in the Section 1AAAA semifinal last year, falling to eventual state runner-up Kasson-Mantorville 45-14.

Mid Southeast Blue

Cotter (0-0) at Alden-Conger (0-0)

LAST YEAR: Cotter went 2-7 overall last year, including 1-6 in Mid Southeast Blue district play. Alden-Conger was 0-9 overall and 0-5 in Mid Southeast Red play.

HISTORY: Cotter won 34-16 in Winona in Week 1 last season in the teams’ only meeting within the past decade.

NOTEWORTHY: Both teams head into the non-district Week 1 matchup looking to end a losing skid. After winning two of its first three games, Cotter lost six games in a row to close out 2021 and aims to break that streak this week. Alden-Conger is looking to snap a 14-game losing streak that dates back to Oct. 23, 2020. The Knights have not won their season opener since 2016. Cotter looks to win its second season opener in a row, winning last fall after losing three in a row between 2018 and 2020.

Rushford-Peterson (0-0) at Medford (0-0)

LAST YEAR: R-P went 12-1 overall last season, including a 7-0 mark in Mid Southeast Blue district play. Medford had an 0-9 record overall, with an 0-5 tally in Mid Southeast White play.

HISTORY: The Trojans won 24-6 in Rushford in Week 1 of last season in the teams’ only meeting in the past decade.

NOTEWORTHY: R-P’s 2021 season came to a close at U.S. Bank Stadium, falling 28-8 to eventual runner-up Minneota in the Class A semifinal. Medford is riding a nine-game losing streak after finishing the abbreviated 2020 season with a win in the Section 2AA third-place game. Last year’s season-debut loss was Medford’s first after winning three in a row from 2018 through 2020. Rushford-Peterson has won its season opener in three of the last five seasons.

Southeast White

P-E-M (0-0) at Lewiston-Altura (0-0)

LAST YEAR: L-A went 4-6 overall last year, including 1-5 in Southeast White district play. P-E-M was 11-3 overall, with a 4-2 record in Southeast Red district play.

HISTORY: The two teams have not matched up since 2012, with the Cardinals winning by a 30-10 score on P-E-M’s home turf.

NOTEWORTHY: The Tigers were the Class AAA runner-up in 2021, falling 28-21 to Dassel-Cokato in the title game last November. L-A lost in Section 1AA semifinal on the road to Goodhue 48-28. L-A has won six of its past seven season openers, and P-E-M won last year’s season debut 31-6 over eventual Class AA state champ Chatfield, snapping a streak of five opening-week losses in a row.

Dairyland Conference

C-FC (2-0, 0-0) at Eleva-Strum (1-1, 0-0)

THIS YEAR: C-FC is 2-0 overall this year following a 17-0 home shutout win over Fall River/Rio last week. Eleva-Strum sits at 1-1 after hanging on in a 20-19 road win over Colfax last week.

HISTORY: The Pirates won a 48-8 matchup at home against the Cardinals last fall, but Eleva-Strum had won seven games in a row in the series prior to that.

SCORING: C-FC is averaging 15.5 points per game offensively, while allowing 3 points per game. Eleva-Strum is averaging 10 points per game, while allowing 27 per game.

NOTEWORTHY: Both teams are looking to start their Dairyland title campaign on the right foot this week in the first week of conference play, attempting to improve on a 1-6 conference record by the Cardinals and a 2-5 Pirates record last season. C-FC is off to a strong start this fall, beginning the season 2-0 for the first time since 2010.

Coulee Conference

Aquinas (2-0, 0-0) at G-E-T (0-2, 0-0)

THIS YEAR: G-E-T is 0-2 overall this year following a 45-15 road loss against Baldwin-Woodville last week. Aquinas is 2-0 overall this year following a 36-6 road win against Onalaska Luther last week.

HISTORY: Aquinas won 55-8 in La Crosse last season, while G-E-T beat the Blugolds 38-0 in a second-round playoff matchup in 2019 in Galesville.

SCORING: G-E-T averages 12.5 points per game offensively, while allowing 32.5 per game defensively. Aquinas is averaging 35 points per game, allowing 10 per game.

NOTEWORTHY: Aquinas is looking to start its Coulee championship repeat bid this week as the two teams begin conference play. Aquinas has won 18 games in a row dating back to 2020, when the Blugolds won two games to close out an abbreviated postseason before going an undefeated 14-0 last fall as they won the Division 5 state title. G-E-T has lost seven games in a row dating back to last season.