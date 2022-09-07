High school football: Week 4 game previews

The Minnesota and Wisconsin football seasons are both in full swing, with all six Winona area teams in action. Winona’s game begins at 7 p.m. Thursday, but all other games kick off Friday at 7 p.m.

Big Southeast Blue

Winona (1-0, 1-0) at

Kasson-Mantorville (0-1, 0-1)

THIS YEAR: Winona is 1-0 both overall and in district play after a 29-0 home win over Red Wing in the season debut. K-M started the season with a 28-17 loss on the road against Byron last week for an 0-1 record in district and overall.

HISTORY: The KoMets won 42-16 in Winona in the regular season last year, as well as 45-14 in Kasson in the Section 1AAAA semifinal last year, bringing its winning streak up to three games after Winona had won four games in the series between 2016 and 2019.

SCORING: Winona scored 29 points while allowing zero points in the season opener, and K-M scored 17 with 28 points allowed.

NOTEWORTHY: Last season, the KoMets used a 45-14 win over Winona in the Section 1AAAA semifinal to spark a four-game playoff winning streak to finish as the state runner up in Class AAAA, losing 42-14 to Hutchinson in the final game.

Mid Southeast Blue

Kenyon-Wanamingo (1-0)

at Cotter (0-1)

THIS YEAR: Cotter is 0-1 overall after starting the season with a 40-14 road non-district loss against Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons last week. The Knights are 1-0 with a 26-6 home non-district win over New Richland-H-E-G last week.

HISTORY: The Knights have won four in a row over Cotter, including a 24-14 home win last year. The Ramblers’ most recent win in the series was a 29-6 victory in 2012.

SCORING: Cotter scored 14 points while allowing 40 points in the season opener, and Kenyon-Wanamingo scored 26 with 6 points allowed.

NOTEWORTHY: The Ramblers and Knights are both looking to start district play on the right foot after Cotter was 1-6 and K-W was 3-4 in the Mid Southeast Blue a year ago. Cotter is also aiming to snap a seven-game losing streak that dates back to last season.

Fillmore Central (1-0) at Rushford-Peterson (1-0)

THIS YEAR: The Trojans are 1-0 this year after winning 14-0 on the road against Medford. The Falcons are 1-0 thanks to a 14-0 win as well, beating Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton at home.

HISTORY: R-P defeated the Falcons 26-15 15 in Week 2 of the regular season in Harmony last year, and the Trojans won 7-0 in Winona in the Section 1A Championship. In total, Rushford-Peterson is 7-1 in the series since 2016 with Fillmore Central’s lone win being a 33-20 victory in 2020.

SCORING: Both teams scored 14 points on offense while pitching shutouts defensively in the opening week.

NOTEWORTHY: The Mid Southeast Blue district slate is starting with an anticipated matchup between last season’s top teams, as R-P went 7-0 and FC was 6-1, and the two teams also met in the section final, with the Trojans advancing to the state tournament.

Southeast White

Lewiston-Altura (0-1) at Caledonia (1-0)

THIS YEAR: The Cardinals started the season with a 28-8 non-district loss against P-E-M at home last week. The Warriors picked up a 47-0 road victory over non-district foe Pine Island.

HISTORY: L-A won 21-4 in Lewiston in the regular season last year, as well as beating the Warriors 34-14 in Caledonia in the postseason. Caledonia won nine straight in the series prior to that.

SCORING: Lewiston-Altura scored 8 points while allowing 28 in the first game, with Caledonia scoring 47 and allowing 0.

NOTEWORTHY: L-A capitalized on a rare down year for the Warriors last season as they snapped a nine-game losing streak against Caledonia, with a number of high-profile postseason matchups in the past between the two providing a fierce rivalry.

Dairyland

Independence/Gilmanton (0-3, 0-1) at C-FC (3-0, 1-0)

THIS YEAR: C-FC is 3-0 overall and 1-0 in conference play after winning 42-22 on the road over Eleva-Strum in last week’s Dairyland debut. The Indees are at 0-3 overall and 0-1 in the Dairyland following a 44-0 loss to Blair-Taylor last week, riding a 16-game losing streak dating back to Oct. 9, 2020.

HISTORY: The Pirates won 19-12 in Independence last year for their third straight victory in the series, with I/G’s last win being a 36-0 victory in 2017.

SCORING: C-FC is averaging 25.3 points per game offensively, while allowing 9.3 points per game. The Indees score 3.3 points per game, while allowing 52.7 points per game.

NOTEWORTHY: The Pirates are looking to start the season 4-0 for the first time since hitting that same mark at the beginning of the 2010 season. C-FC has been led by junior running back Tanner Schieffer this year, who has totaled at least 115 yards and two touchdowns each game so far this year, with 66 rushes for 427 yards and six TDs on the ground, with another two catches for 95 yards receiving. In comparison, Independence/Gilmanton has 259 yards of total offense as a team.

Coulee

G-E-T (0-3, 0-1) at Black River Falls (1-2, 0-1)

THIS YEAR: G-E-T is 0-3 overall and 0-1 in conference play after losing its Coulee debut at home 44-22 to Aquinas last week. Black River Falls is 1-2 and 0-1 in conference after falling 24-8 against Altoona last week.

HISTORY: BRF won 26-6 in Galesville last season, snapping a five-game winning streak in the series by the Red Hawks.

SCORING: G-E-T is averaging 15.7 points per game offensively, while allowing 36.3 points per game. BRF is averaging 17.7 per game, while allowing 24 per game.

NOTEWORTHY: G-E-T has hung tough with top teams, leading at halftime against a pair of teams ranked in the Small Division of The Associated Press state rankings, as Mondovi is eighth and Aquinas is ranked second. G-E-T is riding an eight-game losing streak dating back to last season.