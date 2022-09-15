High school football: Week 5 game previews

The Minnesota and Wisconsin football seasons are both in full swing, with all six Winona area teams in action Friday at 7 p.m.

Dairyland

Cochrane-Fountain City (4-0, 2-0) at Melrose-Mindoro (0-4, 0-2)

THIS YEAR: The Pirates are undefeated so far, both overall and in Dairyland Conference play, beating Independence/Gilmanton 28-12 at home last week. The Mustangs have not yet won a game in either category with a 39-0 road loss to Blair-Taylor last week.

HISTORY: Melrose-Mindoro won 31-0 in Fountain City last season, capping off five wins in a row for the Mustangs. C-FC had six victories in a row prior to that in the streaky series.

SCORING: C-FC is averaging 26 points per game offensively, while allowing 10 per game defensively. M-M is averaging 4.5 per game, while allowing 48 per game.

NOTEWORTHY: Last week, the Pirates tied its best start to the season in recent years, going 4-0 to match the record of the 2009 and 2010 squads. If C-FC can defeat Melrose-Mindoro on Friday, the team will move to 5-0 for the first time since a 6-0 start in 1994. Pirates junior running back Tanner Schieffer has rushed 86 times for a total of 545 yards and eight touchdowns, with exactly two scores in each game and more than 115 yards each week. So far this year, C-FC has not faced the toughest schedule, with an opposing combined record of 2-18 including M-M’s 0-4 mark. The Mustangs have been shutout in three of their four games this year, and have allowed 50 or more twice

Southeast White

Goodhue (1-1, 1-0) at Lewiston-Altura (0-2, 0-1)

THIS YEAR: L-A lost its first two games of the season, including last week’s 61-6 loss at Caledonia to kick off district play. The Wildcats won their district debut last week 28-20 at home against Triton to move to .500 overall.

HISTORY: Goodhue won 28-14 last year at home, but the Cardinals had won the prior three matchups over the past decade.

SCORING: L-A is averaging 7 points per game offensively, while allowing 44.5 per game defensively. The Wildcats are averaging 30.5 per game, while allowing 29 per game.

NOTEWORTHY: The Cardinals have scored exactly one touchdown each week, making a two-point conversion in Week One and missing one in Week Two. Both of Goodhue’s games so far this year have been decided by just one score.

Big Southeast Blue

Winona (1-1, 1-1) at Byron (2-0, 2-0)

THIS YEAR: Winona is at .500 both overall and in district play after a 31-13 road loss to Kasson-Mantorville last week. Byron is unbeaten after a narrow 21-20 road win over Faribault last week.

HISTORY: Winona beat Byron in a 23-16 comeback at home last season as the Winhawks have gone 4-0 against the Bears in the past decade.

SCORING: Winona is averaging 21 points per game offensively, while allowing 15.5 per game on defense. The Bears are averaging 24.5 per game, while allowing 18.5 per game.

COMMON OPPONENTS: Byron beat Kasson-Mantorville 28-17 at home in Week 1, while Winona fell on the road against the KoMets 31-13 in Week 2.

NOTEWORTHY: The Winhawks have pitched one shutout so far this year in Week 1 against Red Wing. This week’s contest will be Winona’s first matchup under the Friday night lights this fall after starting the season with a pair of Thursday games. Winona has spread the ball around on offense so far this year, with four rushers between nine and 13 carries and five receivers with either two or three catches, and no non-quarterback player with more than one touchdown.

Mid Southeast Blue

Cotter (0-2, 0-1) at Wabasha-Kellogg (0-2, 0-1)

THIS YEAR: Neither team has won a game yet this year, with Cotter losing 46-0 at home against Kenyon-Wanamingo last week and W-K losing 50-0 at home to Randolph.

HISTORY: Cotter won 33-12 at home last year, and W-K won 40-6 in 2019 as the two teams have split their only matchups in the past decade.

SCORING: The Ramblers average 7 points per game offensively, while allowing 43 points per game defensively. The Falcons average 4 per game, while allowing 35 per game.

NOTEWORTHY: One of the two teams will be winless no longer following Friday’s matchup of 0-2 squads. Both teams are looking to snap a lengthy losing streak, with the Ramblers falling in its last eight games dating back to last year. W-K has not won a game since 2019, though they did not field a team in 2020, with the program’s most recent win coming in a 40-6 home victory over Cotter on Oct. 11, 2019 for 13-straight losses.

Rushford-Peterson (1-1, 0-1) at Kenyon-Wanamingo (2-0, 1-0)

THIS YEAR: The Trojans fell to .500 overall with a district-play debut 33-13 loss at home against Fillmore Central last week. The Knights won their district debut 46-0 on the road against Cotter to stay unbeaten.

HISTORY: R-P won 24-14 in Rushford last year in the teams’ only meeting in the past decade.

SCORING: The Trojans are averaging 13.5 points per game offensively, while allowing 16.5 points per game on defense. The Knights average 36 per game, while allowing 3 per game.

NOTEWORTHY: R-P has pitched one shutout so far, a 14-0 road win over Medford in Week 1, and the Knights have one shutout as well with last week’s game against Cotter.

Coulee

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (1-3, 1-1) at Viroqua (1-3, 0-2)

THIS YEAR: The Red Hawks are below .500 overall but moved to .500 in conference play with a 52-28 road win over Black River Falls last week. The Blackhawks dropped a home game 47-15 at home against Westby to stay winless in conference.

HISTORY: G-E-T won 54-7 at home in its only win of the 2021 season, and holds a 21-game winning streak against Viroqua.

SCORING: The Red Hawks are scoring 24.8 points per game offensively, while allowing 34.3 points per game on defense. The Blackhawks average 11.8 per game, while allowing 30.8 per game.

NOTEWORTHY: G-E-T looks to make it wins two in a row after snapping an eight-game losing streak last week, while Viroqua looks to snap a two-game skid. For Viroqua, this is the final contest of a three-game home stand before playing three of its final four games on the road. The Blackhawks have not beaten G-E-T since a 31-8 home win in 1998. Prior to the Red Hawks’ 21-win streak, Viroqua dominated the series with 11 wins to G-E-T’s 1 in 12 meetings.