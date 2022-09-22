High school football: Week 6 game previews

The Minnesota and Wisconsin football seasons are both in full swing, with all six Winona area teams in action Friday. Cotter’s game is at 8 p.m. and the other five teams kick off at 7 p.m.

Big Southeast Blue

Mankato East (1-2, 1-2)

at Winona (2-1, 2-1)

THIS YEAR: Winona is above .500 both overall and in district play after a 21-20 overtime win over Byron on the road last week. Mankato East is below .500 in both after a 59-15 loss at home against Kasson-Mantorville last week.

HISTORY: Mankato East won last year’s meeting 20-7 in Mankato, snapping a five-win streak by the Winhawks in the teams’ previous matchups.

SCORING: Winona is averaging 21 points per game offensively, while allowing 17 per game on defense. The Cougars are averaging 17.7 per game, while allowing 43 per game.

COMMON OPPONENTS: Both teams defeated Red Wing, with Winona winning 29-0 at home in Week 1 and Mankato winning 35-21 on the road in Week 2. Both squads lost against Kasson-Mantorville, with the Winhawks falling 31-13 on the road in Week 2 and the Cougars losing 59-15 at home last week.

NOTEWORTHY: The Winhawks defense has forced one goose egg so far this year, in Week 1 against Red Wing. Winona is currently in a log jam near the top of the district standings, with three teams knotted at 2-1 after Byron, Winona and Kasson-Mantorville all beat one of the three while losing to the other. Stewartville, meanwhile, leads the race at 3-0.

Dairyland Whitehall (0-5, 0-3) at

Cochrane-Fountain City (5-0, 3-0)

THIS YEAR: The Pirates are undefeated so far, both overall and in Dairyland Conference play, beating Melrose-Mindoro 40-22 on the road last week. The Norse have not won yet this year after losing 43-20 at home to Blair-Taylor last week.

HISTORY: Whitehall has won four in a row in the series, including a 25-8 home win last season. C-FC’s most recent victory was a 47-27 win in Whitehall in 2016.

SCORING: C-FC is averaging 28.8 points per game offensively, while allowing 12.4 per game defensively. Whitehall is averaging 13 per game, while allowing 33.2 per game.

NOTEWORTHY: So far this year, C-FC has not faced the toughest schedule, with an opposing combined record of 3-28 including Whitehall’s 0-5 mark. C-FC sits in a three-way tie at the top of the Dairyland standings at 3-0, while the Norse are in a three-way tie at the bottom at 0-3. Last week, the Pirates moved to 5-0 for the first time since a 6-0 start in 1994. Pirates junior running back Tanner Schieffer has rushed 101 times for a total of 741 yards and 12 touchdowns, with at least two scores and more than 115 yards each week including a season-high 196 yards and four scores last week.

Mid Southeast Blue Wabasha-Kellogg (0-3, 0-2)

at Rushford-Peterson (2-1, 1-1) THIS YEAR: The Trojans are above .500 overall with a .500 record in district play after a 19-14 road win over Kenyon-Wanamingo last week. The Falcons have not won a game yet following a 34-12 home loss to Cotter last week.

HISTORY: R-P beat the Falcons 35-0 in Wabasha last year, capping off a 10-0 run against W-K over the past decade.

SCORING: The Trojans are averaging 15.3 points per game offensively, while allowing 15.7 points per game on defense. The Falcons average 6.7 per game, while allowing 34.7 per game.

NOTEWORTHY: R-P have pitched one shutout so far, a 14-0 road win over Medford in Week 1, while W-K has been shut out once in a 50-0 home loss against Randolph in Week 2. W-K has not won a game since 2019, though they did not field a team in 2020, with the program’s most recent win coming in a 40-6 home victory over Cotter on Oct. 11, 2019 for 14-straight losses.

Randolph (2-1, 1-1)

at Cotter (1-2, 1-1) THIS YEAR: The Ramblers won their first game of the year last week, beating Wabasha-Kellogg 34-12 on the road. The Rockets, meanwhile, lost their first game of the season in a 28-27 home game against Bethlehem Academy.

HISTORY: Randolph won 50-12 at home last year in the teams’ only matchup in the past decade.

SCORING: The Ramblers average 16 points per game offensively, while allowing 32.7 points per game defensively. The Falcons average 44 per game, while allowing 11.3 per game.

COMMON OPPONENTS: Both teams defeated Wabasha-Kellogg, with Cotter’s 34-12 win last week and Randolph beating the Falcons 50-0 on the road in Week 2.

NOTEWORTHY: Cotter’s victory last week snapped an eight-game losing streak dating back to last season. The Rockets have had a high-powered offense so far this season, scoring 50 or more points in two of their three games. Ramblers junior receiver Luke Gardner is coming off an electric performance last week, catching 18 passes for 242 yards, four touchdowns and a two-point conversion.

Coulee West Salem (4-1, 3-0) at Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (2-3, 2-1) THIS YEAR: The Red Hawks are under .500 overall but over .500 in conference play thanks to a 52-7 road victory over Viroqua last week. The Panthers have not lost a conference game yet with a 55-12 victory over Altoona last week, with just one defeat overall.

HISTORY: G-E-T leads the all-time series 22-21, giving West Salem a chance to tie it up this week. The Panthers defeated the Red Hawks 48-0 in West Salem last year in a Week 1 nonconference game. With West Salem back in the Coulee for the first time since 2013, it will be the first conference matchup between the teams since a 24-16 road win by G-E-T that season.

SCORING: The Red Hawks are scoring 30.2 points per game offensively, while allowing 28.8 points per game on defense. The Panthers average 39.2 per game, while allowing 8.2 per game.

NOTEWORTHY: G-E-T looks to bring its winning streak to three games in a row after losing its first three games before bouncing back with a pair of dominant victories, scoring exactly 52 points in each of the past two weeks. The Red Hawks ground game has been crucial in those wins, with 404 rushing yards last week and 671 rushing yards the prior week. West Salem’s defense has been strong all season as the Panthers have not allowed more than two scores this year, with one shutout as well.

Southeast White Lewiston-Altura (0-3, 0-2)

at Chatfield (3-0, 2-0) THIS YEAR: L-A has lost its first three games of the season, including last week’s 42-0 loss at home against Goodhue. The Gophers have not lost yet this year, with a 69-0 victory on the road against St. Charles last week.

HISTORY: Chatfield has won the last four meetings, with a 30-14 victory in Lewiston last fall. The Cardinals’ last win in the series was a 20-12 road victory in 2017.

SCORING: The Cardinals are averaging 4.7 points per game offensively, while allowing 43.7 per game defensively. The Gophers are averaging 48.7 per game, while allowing 11 per game.

NOTEWORTHY: Chatfield is the reigning Class AA state champion after winning a 14-13 matchup against West Central/Ashby at U.S. Bank Stadium last November. The Gophers are also one of the favorites to repeat this season, and they are off to a great start with 35 or more points in each of their first three games while not allowing 20 or more in any of the three.