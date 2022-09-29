High school football: Week 7 previews

The Minnesota and Wisconsin football seasons are both in full swing, with all six Winona area teams in action. Winona plays Saturday at 1 p.m., and the Cotter vs Rushford-Peterson game is at 8 p.m. Friday though the other three teams kick off at 7 p.m. Friday.

Mid Southeast Blue

Rushford-Peterson (3-1, 2-1) at Cotter (1-3, 1-2)

THIS YEAR: The Trojans are above .500 both overall and in district play after a 62-8 home victory over Wabasha-Kellogg last week for two wins in a row. The Ramblers sit below .500 in both categories following a 52-0 defeat at home against Randolph last week.

HISTORY: Since the two teams started playing annually in 2017, Rushford-Peterson has won all five games including a 66-12 win in Rushford last year. R-P has not scored fewer than 42 points in any of the matchups, and has won by more than 44 points in the last three meetings.

SCORING: The Trojans are averaging 27 points per game offensively, while allowing 13.75 points per game on defense. The Ramblers average 12 per game, while allowing 37.5 per game.

COMMON OPPONENTS: Both teams handily defeated Wabasha-Kellogg, with R-P winning 62-8 at home last week and Cotter taking a 34-12 road game in Week 3. While the Trojans topped Kenyon-Wanamingo 19-14 on the road in Week 3, the Ramblers fell 46-0 at home in Week 2.

NOTEWORTHY: Last week’s offensive explosion by the Trojans was the team’s first time scoring more than 60 points this season; R-P surpassed 60 twice last year including 66 points in the matchup with the Ramblers. Conversely, Cotter was held scoreless last week for the second time this year.

Dairyland

Cochrane-Fountain City (6-0, 4-0) at Augusta (3-3, 2-2)

THIS YEAR: The Pirates have not lost a game yet overall or in conference play after a 42-27 home win against Whitehall last week. The Beavers sit at .500 both overall and in conference following last Friday’s 38-36 road loss against Blair-Taylor.

HISTORY: Augusta won 56-28 in Fountain City last fall, but C-FC has won 9 of the last 11 matchups between the teams overall.

SCORING: C-FC is averaging 31 points per game offensively, while allowing 14.8 per game defensively. Augusta is averaging 34.3 per game, while allowing 25 per game.

COMMON OPPONENTS: Both teams were able to defeat Melrose-Mindoro, with C-FC taking a 40-22 victory and Augusta winning 56-18. The two teams also beat Whitehall, with the Pirates winning 28-12 and the Beavers taking a 36-7 win.

NOTEWORTHY: C-FC’s 6-0 record ties the best season-opening stretch since the 1994 Pirates went 6-0 to start the year, while also qualifying the Pirates for their first playoff appearance since 2018. If C-FC beat the Beavers, the 7-0 record would be the best start for the program since at least 1974, but perhaps even earlier than that. C-FC has not had the toughest schedule early in the season, with a 5-31 combined record by its opponents so far. Augusta has been consistent recently, scoring 36 points exactly three weeks in a row.

Big Southeast Blue

Winona (3-1, 3-1) at Albert Lea (0-4, 0-4)

THIS YEAR: The Winhawks have only lost one game so far this season, winning two games in a row including a 24-0 victory over Mankato East last week. The Tigers have not won yet this year.

HISTORY: Winona has won eight games in a row over the Tigers, including a 60-21 regular season game and a 49-20 section quarterfinal playoff game last season. Albert Lea’s last victory was a 33-13 win in 2011.

SCORING: Winona is averaging 21.8 points per game offensively, while allowing 12.8 per game on defense. The Tigers are averaging 6.5 per game, while allowing 45 per game.

COMMON OPPONENTS: Both teams lost to Kasson-Mantorville, with Winona falling 31-13 and Albert Lea losing 46-0. Winona defeated Red Wing 29-0, but Albert Lea lost a 22-12 matchup against the Wingers.

NOTEWORTHY: Albert Lea has lost 17 games in a row, with the team’s last win coming at Austin 24-7 on Oct. 16, 2019. The Tigers were shut out last week for the first time this season, while the Winhawks shut out their foe for the second time this year in last Friday’s game.

Coulee

Altoona (3-3, 2-2) at Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (2-4, 2-2)

THIS YEAR: The Red Hawks are below .500 overall, but they sit at .500 in conference play after losing 40-6 at home against West Salem last week. The Railroaders are .500 in both categories after last week’s 56-25 home win over Viroqua.

HISTORY: Altoona joined the Coulee Conference last season, beating the Red Hawks 45-28 in Altoona during the first meeting as conference foes.

SCORING: The Red Hawks are scoring 26.2 points per game offensively, while allowing 30.7 points per game on defense. The Railroaders average 28.3 per game, while allowing 29.5 per game.

COMMON OPPONENTS: In the four matchups the teams have in common, they have had the same results. Against Aquinas, G-E-T fell 44-22 and Altoona lost 57-22. Both teams lost to West Salem too with the Red Hawks losing 40-6 and the Railroaders dropping a 55-12 matchup. Each team beat Black River Falls, with G-E-T winning 52-28 and Altoona beating the Tigers 24-8. Against Viroqua, G-E-T won 52-7 while Altoona won 56-25.

NOTEWORTHY: Last week G-E-T snapped a two-game winning streak with a loss, while Altoona’s win ended a two-game losing streak. Both teams are jockeying for a playoff spot, needing two wins in the final three weeks to qualify.

Southeast White

Dover-Eyota (2-2, 1-2) at Lewiston-Altura (0-4, 0-3)

THIS YEAR: The Cardinals have not won a game yet this year, with a 60-6 road loss against Chatfield last week. The Eagles are .500 overall, sitting below .500 in district play following a 40-13 win over St. Charles last Friday.

HISTORY: Dover-Eyota won last year’s matchup 42-20 at home, but L-A has won five of the last eight meetings between the teams.

SCORING: The Cardinals are scoring 5 points per game offensively, while allowing 47.8 points per game on defense. The Eagles average 23.8 per game, while allowing 19 per game.

COMMON OPPONENTS: Against a pair of district foes, both the Eagles and Cardinals lost. Chatfield beat L-A 60-6 and D-E 42-19, while Caledonia defeated the Eagles 21-0 and the Cardinals 61-6.

NOTEWORTHY: The Cardinals have not scored more than once in a game yet this season, being shut out once. The Eagles have also been shut out once, but have scored 36 or more points twice.