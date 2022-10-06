High school football: Week 8 previews

All games kick off at 7 p.m. on Oct. 7.

Dairyland

Blair-Taylor (4-3, 4-1)

at Cochrane-Fountain City (7-0, 5-0)

THIS YEAR: The Pirates have not lost a game yet this season, beating Augusta 34-8 on the road last week. The Wildcats are above .500 both overall and in Dairyland play following their first conference loss of the season last week, a 42-14 road defeat against Pepin/Alma.

HISTORY: Blair-Taylor has beaten C-FC in the last four meetings, including a 46-8 game in Blair last fall, but the Pirates won seven times in a row prior to that from 2012 until 2018.

SCORING: C-FC averages 31.4 points per game offensively, while allowing 13.9 points per game defensively. B-T averages 29.1 points, while allowing 22.7 points.

COMMON OPPONENTS: Both teams had the same outcomes against their common foes, beating Melrose-Mindoro, Whitehall, Augusta and Independence/Gilmanton. The biggest difference came against Augusta, where the Wildcats won 38-36 at home, while the Pirates won 34-8 on the road.

NOTEWORTHY: This matchup will have big-time Dairyland championship implications on the line, with Blair-Taylor being knocked out of the running with a loss and a C-FC loss making a three-way title tie with Pepin/Alma and the Wildcats into a possibility. The Pirates had a rush-heavy offense early in the year but the team has aired it out the past two weeks, as junior Austin Arnburg has gone 21-for-30 with 449 yards, six touchdowns and one interception.

Big Southeast Blue

Faribault (2-3, 2-3) at Winona (4-1, 4-1)

THIS YEAR: The Winhawks have lost once this year, winning their past three games including a 38-21 road win over Albert Lea last week. The Falcons are below .500 both overall and in district play after falling 42-20 to Kasson-Mantorville at home last week.

HISTORY: Faribault has won the last two matchups between the schools, with a 40-0 home win last fall, but WSHS won seven in a row prior to that.

SCORING: Winona averages 25 points per game offensively, while allowing 14.4 points per game defensively. The Falcons average 22.8 points, while allowing 26.4 points.

COMMON OPPONENTS: Both teams lost to Kasson-Mantorville and beat Red Wing and Albert Lea. However, Winona beat Byron 21-20 on the road and Faribault lost to Byron 21-20 at home.

NOTEWORTHY: The Winhawks had their highest scoring game of the season, with the 38-point effort topping their prior best of 29 from Week 1 against Red Wing. Winona’s defense has shut out two opponents and the offense has not been shut out, while Faribault has not shut out an opponent and has been shut out once. WSHS has featured a balanced running game so far this season, with five players between 134 and 173 yards on the ground, and seven players scoring a rushing touchdown.

Mid Southeast Blue

Randolph (3-2, 2-2) at Rushford-Peterson (4-1, 3-1)

THIS YEAR: The Trojans have lost just once this fall, with three wins in a row following a 58-20 road win over Cotter last week. The Rockets are above .500 overall, but .500 in district play following a 29-8 loss at home against Fillmore Central last week.

HISTORY: R-P has won all three matchups between the teams since Randolph moved from 9-man football to 11-man football in 2019, including a 47-8 regular season game in Randolph and a 21-14 playoff game in Rushford last fall.

SCORING: The Trojans average 33.2 points per game offensively, while allowing 15 points per game defensively. The Rockets average 38.4 points, while allowing 12.6 points.

COMMON OPPONENTS: Both teams beat Wabasha-Kellogg and Cotter handily, and both teams lost by three scores against unbeaten Fillmore Central.

NOTEWORTHY: R-P’s offense has exploded over the past two weeks, scoring 62 against Wabasha-Kellogg and 58 against Cotter, following a slower start with scoring in the teens in the first three games of the year. It has been an up-and-down season so far for Randolph, winning the first two games of the year and losing two of its next three.

Cotter (1-4, 1-3) at Hayfield (1-4, 1-3)

THIS YEAR: Both teams have identical records so far, winning once and losing the other four games. Cotter has lost two straight games, including a 58-20 home loss against Rushford-Peterson last week, while Hayfield beat Wabasha-Kellogg 44-8 for its first victory last Friday.

HISTORY: It has been a streaky rivalry between these two teams, with the Vikings winning the last four matchups, including a 28-26 nailbiter in Winona last fall, and the Ramblers winning three games in a row prior to that.

SCORING: Cotter averages 13.6 points per game offensively, while allowing 41.6 points per game defensively. Hayfield averages 19.6 points, while allowing 32 points.

COMMON OPPONENTS: Both teams lost sizably to Kenyon-Wanamingo, and both teams picked up their lone win against Wabasha-Kellogg.

NOTEWORTHY: Last year, Hayfield lost the first four games of the season, then defeated Wabasha-Kellogg and Cotter back-to-back, and the Vikings are looking to replicate that feat again this week. Ramblers junior receiver Luke Gardner has been having a strong season so far, with 40 receptions for 536 yards with five touchdowns through five weeks, already nearly surpassing his 52/618/6 totals in eight games last fall.

Coulee

Westby (5-2, 3-2) at Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (3-4, 3-2)

THIS YEAR: Both teams are one game above .500 in conference play, but the Norsemen won a pair of nonconference games while the Red Hawks dropped theirs. G-E-T is coming off a 42-14 home win over Altoona last week, and Westby beat Black River Falls 49-14 at home last Friday.

HISTORY: Westby has won the past two meetings, with a 52-7 win at home last year, but G-E-T had won three in a row from 2015-17 prior to those defeats.

SCORING: The Red Hawks average 28.4 points per game offensively, while allowing 28.2 points per game defensively. The Norsemen average 32.4 points, while allowing 19.7 points.

COMMON OPPONENTS: Both teams lost handily to West Salem and Aquinas, while taking care of business against Viroqua and Black River Falls.

NOTEWORTHY: The two teams are fighting for playoff eligibility this week, with a fourth Coulee Conference victory clinching an above .500 record on the year with one game remaining. If the Red Hawks do not beat Westby, they will have another chance to qualify with a road trip to face 3-4 Arcadia in the last week of the year.

Southeast White

Lewiston-Altura (0-5, 0-4) at Triton (2-3, 1-2)

THIS YEAR: The Cardinals are still seeking their first win after a 48-12 home loss to Dover-Eyota last week. The Cobras are below .500 both overall and in district play, but they snapped a three-game losing streak with a 30-13 road win over St. Charles last week.

HISTORY: Triton has won six of the last seven matchup in the series, including a 43-42 triple-overtime barnburner in Lewiston last fall.

SCORING: L-A averages 6.4 points per game offensively, while allowing 47.8 points per game defensively. Triton averages 16.4 points, while allowing 27.6 points.

COMMON OPPONENTS: Both teams lost to Goodhue, P-E-M and Caledonia, though the Cardinals had a closer contest against P-E-M while Triton hung tougher against Goodhue.

NOTEWORTHY: Both teams saw a bit of improvement last week, as the Cobras won their first game of district play and L-A scored its most points of the season, hitting the end zone twice in a loss.