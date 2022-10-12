High school football: Week 9 game previews

It is the final week of the regular season in Wisconsin, while Minnesota teams have just two games remaining as the season nears its end. Cotter, Rushford-Peterson and Lewiston-Altura kick off at 7 p.m. Thursday, while Winona, G-E-T and C-FC are in action at 7 p.m. Friday.

Mid Southeast Blue

Hayfield (2-4, 2-3) at Rushford-Peterson (5-1, 4-1)

THIS YEAR: The Trojans have only lost once this season so far, beating Randolph at home in overtime 36-28 last week. Hayfield is below .500 both overall and in district play but moved closer to even with a 35-14 home win against Cotter last week.

HISTORY: R-P has dominated the matchup in the past decade, winning nine games in a row against the Vikings, including last year’s 67-7 victory in Hayfield.

SCORING: The Trojans average 33.7 points per game offensively, while allowing 17.2 points per game defensively. The Vikings average 22.2 points, while allowing 29 points.

COMMON OPPONENTS: Both teams handily beat Wabasha-Kellogg and Cotter, while each squad also lost to Fillmore Central. Hayfield lost 32-7 at home against Kenyon-Wanamingo in Week 4, while R-P beat the Knights 19-14 in Kenyon in Week 3.

NOTEWORTHY: The Trojans are on a four-game winning streak, putting them in prime position to finish second in the district standings by season’s end. Hayfield has a winning streak of its own, victorious in its last two games after starting the year 0-4, putting itself in a three-way log-jam at 2-3 in the middle of the district rankings.

Bethlehem Academy (4-2, 4-1) at Cotter (1-5, 1-4)

THIS YEAR: The Ramblers are below .500 overall and in district following a 35-14 road loss to Hayfield last week. The Cardinals are above .500 in both, with just one loss in district play, defeating Wabasha-Kellogg 56-14 last week.

HISTORY: Bethlehem Academy has won both matchups between the teams since joining the same district, with a 50-14 matchup in Faribault last year.

SCORING: Cotter averages 13.7 points per game offensively, while allowing 40.5 points per game defensively. Bethlehem Academy averages 25 points, while allowing 20.33 points.

COMMON OPPONENTS: Both teams beat Wabasha-Kellogg, but Cotter lost to Kenyon-Wanamingo, Hayfield and Randolph while the Cardinals beat that trio.

NOTEWORTHY: Cotter has lost three games in a row, while BA is riding a two-game winning streak. Ramblers junior receiver Luke Gardner has totaled more than 100 yards through the air in three of the last four games with 37 catches, 521 yards and six touchdowns in that stretch.

Southeast White

Lewiston-Altura (0-6, 0-5) at Lake City (2-4, 2-3)

THIS YEAR: The Cardinals have not won a game yet this season, with a 48-8 loss at home to Triton last week. The Tigers are below .500 both overall and in Southeast Red district play despite a 21-13 road win over Zumbrota-Mazeppa last week.

HISTORY: The non-district foes have only met once in the last decade, with L-A winning a 37-14 road match in the season-opener of 2018.

SCORING: L-A averages 6.7 points per game offensively, while allowing 47.8 points per game defensively. Lake City averages 15.5 points, while allowing 31.7 points.

COMMON OPPONENTS: Both teams lost to P-E-M, with the Cardinals falling 28-8 at home in Week 1 while the Tigers lost 37-18 at home in Week 5.

NOTEWORTHY: Lake City snapped a three-game losing streak last week, while this week the Cardinals are aiming to snap a seven-game losing streak that dates back to last year’s playoffs.

Big Southeast Blue

Winona (5-1, 5-1) at Stewartville (6-0, 6-0)

THIS YEAR: The Winhawks have only dropped one game all season, with a 22-0 win at home last week. The Tigers have not lost this season, beating Kasson-Mantorville 31-10 on the road last week.

HISTORY: Both teams have not met up much prior to being assigned to the same district last fall, but Stewartville has won the team’s three meetings in the past decade, including a 41-14 win in Winona last season.

SCORING: Winona averages 24.5 points per game offensively, while allowing 12 points per game defensively. Stewartville averages 52.2 points, while allowing 5.5 points.

COMMON OPPONENTS: Both teams beat Mankato East, Faribault, Byron, Red Wing and Albert Lea. However, Winona lost 31-13 in Kasson-Mantorville, while the Tigers beat the Komets on the road 31-10.

NOTEWORTHY: Stewartville will be a tough matchup for Winona, ranked first in Class AAAA in a poll by the Minneapolis Star Tribune last week. If the Winhawks win, the two teams would be tied for a co-district championship. The Tigers are aiming for their second-straight undefeated district championship after a 7-0 record last fall. Both teams have had stellar defenses so far, with Winona pitching three shutouts and Stewartville holding two foes to zero.

Dairyland

Pepin/Alma (8-0, 6-0) at Cochrane-Fountain City (7-1, 5-1)

THIS YEAR: The Pirates lost their only game of the season last week, falling 31-17 against Blair-Taylor at home last week. The Eagles have not lost yet this season, beating Melrose-Mindoro 59-8 last week.

HISTORY: P/A has won four matchups in a row in the rivalry, with C-FC’s most recent win being 32-8 at home in 2017.

SCORING: The Pirates average 29.6 points per game offensively, while allowing 16 points per game defensively. The Eagles average 44.9 points, while allowing 16.3 points.

COMMON OPPONENTS: Both squads beat Whitehall, Eleva-Strum, Augusta, Mel.-Min. and Independence/Gilmanton, but P/A beat Blair-Taylor while the Pirates lost to the Wildcats.

NOTEWORTHY: The Dairyland Conference title is on the line, with Pepin/Alma sealing a standalone victory with a win over C-FC, and the Pirates forcing a three-way tie at 7-1 between the two teams and Blair-Taylor. Either way, the Eagles will claim their first conference title since a Lakeland South win in 2016, which was oddly enough a three-way tie for first place. C-FC’s last Dairyland title came in a 7-0 campaign in 2013. Both teams are well above .500 in conference play, clinching a playoff spot.

Coulee Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (4-4, 4-2) at Arcadia (3-5, 2-4)

THIS YEAR: The Red Hawks are .500 overall but above .500 in conference play with a 34-12 win over Westby at home last week. Arcadia is below .500 in both following a 60-14 defeat on the road against Altoona last Friday.

HISTORY: The pair of rivals have been evenly matched in recent years, each winning five games over the past 10 meetings. Arcadia has won the past two games, including a 38-0 victory in Galesville last fall.

SCORING: G-E-T averages 29.1 points per game offensively, while allowing 26.3 points per game defensively. The Raiders average 10.3 points, while allowing 35.5 points.

COMMON OPPONENTS: Both teams lost to Aquinas and West Salem and defeated Viroqua and Black River Falls. However, G-E-T beat Westby 34-12 last week in Galesville, while Arcadia lost 40-0 on the road in Week 5. The Red Hawks also beat Altoona 41-14, and Arcadia lost 60-14 in Altoona last week.

NOTEWORTHY: The two teams are trending in opposite directions as G-E-T as won two straight while Arcadia is riding a two-game losing streak. The Red Hawks clinched an above .500 conference record and a spot in the playoffs last week, while the Raiders would need to pull off the upset this week and hope to qualify via an at-large tiebreaker.