High school football: Winhawks' experienced roster aims for state

Last year, a young Winona football team took its lumps to the tune of a 4-6 record and a second-round playoff exit.

This year, the experience the Winhawks gained will be a key asset as the program attempts to return to the Class AAAA state tournament for the first time since making it four-straight seasons from 2016-2019.

“We’ve been there, we kind of know what to expect. Now we just need to go out and perform,” head coach John Cassellius said.

There is no debating that this Winona squad will have plenty of talent on the field. A trio of first team all-Daily News players, one second team all-Daily News player and an all-district honorable mention are the returning headliners, but they are far from alone as the Winhawks bring back nine offensive starters and eight defensive starters from last year, as well as some newcomers that have impressed the coaches so far.

With a plethora of multi-year starters and college-bound athletes, the team’s summer camps and first few days of practice were off to a fast start, with both starters and reserves benefitting.

“That allows us to go faster in practice, which means we’re going to get more reps, which is awesome,” Cassellius said. “Not only do they get more reps, but our young guys get more chances to see it with the varsity line in front of them, or the third running back up here with the starting quarterback.”

A quartet of seniors in particular will lead their respective units, which in turn will turn the team into a cohesive whole.

“Most of us have been starting since sophomore year, so we have that chemistry together and that should help us,” senior Mason Langowski said.

Bryan Cassellius is a four-year varsity player that has worn plenty of hats for the Winhawks, dominating as a linebacker and tight end, also earning Big Southeast special teams player of the year in 2021 as a kicker. Last year, he tallied 58 tackles, with 24 solo and 34 assisted, including eight for loss and two sacks, while grabbing 14 catches for 152 yards and a touchdown on offense.

Joining Cassellius in the front seven is three-year starter Wesley Wollan, an offensive and defensive lineman. On defense, he totaled 52 tackles, with 13 solo and 39 assisted, and a team-leading 14 tackles for loss and three sacks. Offensively, he helped pave the way for a stellar season by another key returning senior, Dominic Davis.

Davis rushed 120 times for 834 yards and seven touchdowns, including electrifying big gains like a 90-yard draw touchdown against district-champ Stewartville, while also serving as a reliable option in the defensive secondary.

The team’s top defensive back from last year is back as well, with Langowski returning for his third starting campaign after a junior season in which he totaled 45 tackles and four interceptions, including one pick-six.

Last year, Langowski was the team’s top receiving threat with 20 catches for 314 yards and a pair of scores. This year, however, it is no guarantee that he will be leading the way out wide.

Langowski is one of a trio of players fighting for the Winhawks’ starting quarterback job to replacing last year’s Jacob Heftman, who graduated. The senior is going against junior Aiden Falls and sophomore Deion Prolo for the job, though all three are strong enough athletes that whether or not they end up under center, they will be contributing somewhere on the field for WSHS.

With so much experience back, the Winona coaching staff has given the players pretty much free reign to call an audible if they recognize a mismatch on the field that the coaches cannot see from the sidelines.

That confidence from the top gives the Winhawks the ability to play fast and loose.

“We don’t have to second-guess ourselves when we change something we know is going to be the best for us in that situation,” Bryan Cassellius said.

After playing for multiple seasons, the Winona players are excited for the shot to get the program back to the state tournament, especially after many of them watched older siblings make the trip in the recent past.

“We all got to experience that feeling of winning, a championship level, going to state. I feel like that goal is huge for us,” Wollan said.