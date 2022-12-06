High school football: Winona's Bryan Cassellius earns Daily News Player of the Year

From the day Bryan Cassellius was born, it seemed clear that he would end up as a football player.

At the time, his father John Cassellius was a defensive coordinator at Hill-Murray School in Maplewood, and as soon as he saw his son, John could see a glimpse of the future.

“Right after he was born, I told my wife I’ve got my little linebacker,” he said.

Bryan was born on a Thursday, John was on the sidelines for a game Friday, and less than a year later, the elder Cassellius took over as the head coach at Winona Senior High.

Now, 18 years later, Bryan Cassellius is the Winona Daily News Player of the Year for the 2022 football season, capping off his stellar multi-year career as a Winhawks linebacker, tight end and kicker with a senior season that was the best in the Winona area.

Growing up, Bryan Cassellius played just about every sport he could, often with multiple sports going on at the same season, but he always gravitated back to football.

As a youngster, he was the ball boy for the Winona team, and when he reached middle school he started suiting up to serve as the team’s backup kicker.

By the time he reached high school, it did not take Cassellius long to find his way into the starting lineup.

Halfway through the 2019 campaign as injuries mounted up on the Winona defense, the freshman stepped in at linebacker and started the remainder of the season as the Winhawks made their fourth-consecutive trip to the MSHSL’s Class AAAA state tournament.

Playing alongside a talented senior class that saw a handful of players move on to play college ball was a pivotal moment in Cassellius’s career.

“I would look at what they did in the weight room and in the classroom and what they did for the community, and I just tried to model myself after that because I saw how successful they were,” Cassellius said.

As a sophomore, he took a step up and earned Big Southeast Blue All-District honors as a linebacker and tight end for the first time. As a junior, another improvement led Cassellius to not only earn All-District, but also to be named the district’s Special Teams Player of the Year for his kicking duties.

Despite already playing at a high level for two seasons, Cassellius still wanted to be even better.

“I knew I would have to try to force and create more big plays, while also staying in my role to let the other guys do their jobs as well,” he said.

John Cassellius says that throughout the offseason, he never had to badger Bryan to hit the weight room. In fact, it was usually Bryan asking what extra work he should put in once workouts were over.

That dedication paid off this fall, as Cassellius led all players in the Winona area with 83 total tackles, with 14 tackles for loss and two sacks, as well as two forced fumbles, two recovered fumbles and six interceptions with one pick-six in 10 games played. On offense, he had 10 catches for 106 yards and three touchdowns, and he was 25-for-27 on extra points, as well as 4-for-8 on field goals.

The effort was enough for Cassellius to be named the Big Southeast Blue’s Defensive Player of the Year, adding his third All-District honor and second consecutive district Special Teams Player of the Year award too.

In the process of racking up so many stats, Cassellius made his mark on the Winona record book by becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer with 202 career points scored.

Heading into the team’s regular season finale, the senior was four points shy of the 186-point record tie between Paul Klinger and Trevor Pomeroy. Cassellius had six extra points in the 44-21 rout of Rochester Century, and following each kick, he checked in with his head coach and dad.

“After every PAT we’d count down on our fingers, and a big hug after I passed the mark,” Bryan said.

Cassellius has earned plenty of attention from college coaches around the area, though he has not yet decided where he will be playing next fall.

It is an odd twist on a familiar situation for John, who has had many of his players go through the recruitment process, but never a member of his own family.

“Before, it was players and you had conversations about where do you see yourself, what do you like? Now, you’re doing the same thing with your son and it’s kind of magnified a little bit,” Cassellius said.

Regardless of where he ends up in college, after his college days, look for Bryan Cassellius to be following in his dad John’s footsteps in a new way.

“I’ve already started doing little things for kids with camps within the community for basketball and football. I for sure hope to be coaching,” Bryan said.